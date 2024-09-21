No. 12 Utah gets first Big 12 win, defeating No. 14 Oklahoma State with stifling defense

No. 12 Utah began its first season in the Big 12 with a tough 22–19 win over No. 14 Oklahoma State on a 100-degree Saturday afternoon in Stillwater.

Quarterback Cameron Rising's status with a hand injury was a game-time decision. Utah hoped he would be able to start and the senior warmed up with the starting offense. However, he had difficulty gripping the ball enough to throw and the decision was made to play freshman Isaac Wilson instead.

Wilson wasn't spectacular and threw two interceptions. He completed 13-of-22 passes for 141 yards and rushed for another 36. Ultimately, Wilson benefited from a familiar formula that was successful for coach Kyle Whittingham in the Pac-12, featuring a bruising running attack and rugged defense against opponents who prefer a more wide-open style of play.

Running back Micah Bernard provided the offense Utah needed, rushing for 182 yards on 25 carries.

Oklahoma State only managed 119 yards of offense in the first half, while Utah controlled the ball for 20 minutes of possession. Quarterback Alan Bowman was benched to begin the second half after completing only 8-of-22 passes for 89 yards with an interception. A game that initially boasted a matchup of seventh-year QBs in their mid-20s ended up with neither being a factor.

Backup Garret Rangel didn't fare much better against Utah's defense, throwing for only 31 yards on 3-for-11 passing.

Utah scored the first touchdown of the game in the second quarter, finishing off an 11-play drive with tight end Brant Kuithe lining up at quarterback, wildcat-style, and running up the middle for a one-yard score.

Down by two touchdowns in the second half, coach Mike Gundy had little choice but to give Bowman another try. He finally broke through with some long passes, connecting with De'Zhaun Stribling for 22 yards and Brennan Presley for a 28-yard touchdown.

OSU added another TD and 2-point conversion with 1:47 remaining in the game to make it a 22–19 game. But Utah recovered an onside kick attempt and was able to run out the clock.

Bowman finished with 202 yards and two touchdowns passing, but it was ultimately too late. The Cowboys averaged 432 yards of offense per game last season and 446 in their first three games this year. Yet versus Utah, they finished with only 285 total yards of offense – and a paltry 48 yards rushing.

Oklahoma State plays No. 13 Kansas State next Saturday in Manhattan. Kickoff time has yet to be announced. Utah hosts fellow former Pac-12 turned Big 12 member Arizona at 10:15 p.m. ET.