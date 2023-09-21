NFL Week 3: What to watch as Jordan Love makes first Lambeau start and Dolphins host Broncos

The NFL's 2023 season continues this weekend. Here are the Week 3 games and storylines, as well as how to watch on the NFL+ streaming service, which you can sign up for here. Catch all games in your local market and prime time games during the regular season on NFL+. (All times ET.)

Thursday, Sept. 21

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m.

The Niners are 2-0 with a division win and haven't played a home game yet. Meanwhile, the Giants will look to ride the momentum of their second-half comeback against the Cardinals, but might be without star running back Saquon Barkley. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

The Falcons are 2-0 after two homes games, and now they hit the road to face a Lions team that needs a win before doubts about their legitimacy in the NFC start to ratchet up. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Brandon Staley's Chargers have yet to win this season, and his seat will only get hotter if his team can't knock off the fellow 0-2 Vikings. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Derek Carr and the Saints are off to a good start, and their toughest test yet comes on the road in Jordan Love's first regular-season start at Lambeau Field. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will try to bounce back from a tough loss at home against the Texans and C.J. Stroud, who has looked good so far. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Tua Tagovailoa is playing himself back into the elite quarterback conversation, and the Dolphins' home opener welcomes Sean Payton, Russell Wilson and the 0-2 Broncos. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Is it time for Cleveland to start worrying about Deshaun Watson? A good game against the Titans at home would help put those questions to rest, however briefly. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.

The Commanders are 2-0, and the vibes post-Dan Snyder are high. They'll try to keep it going in their toughest game yet against Josh Allen and the Bills. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Lamar Jackson has been very good and the Ravens' new-look offense hosts Indianapolis with a chance to start the season 3-0. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

The Jets' first game back with Zach Wilson as the starter didn't go so well. They'll need better from him against an always-tough Bill Belichick defense and the AFC East rival Patriots. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Bryce Young's first two starts have been a mixed bag, and things won't get any easier as the Panthers hit the road to face Geno Smith and Seattle. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

The Bears' offseason of promise has unspooled into two ugly losses and questions over the long-term futures of quarterback Justin Fields and head coach Matt Eberflus. Next up: a visit to the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

The best team in the NFL through two weeks? It might be the Cowboys, whose defense ran the Giants off the field in Week 1 and whose offense pushed around a good Jets team in Week 2. Now Dallas hosts the Cardinals. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m.

The Steelers' defense was incredible on Monday night. The offense? Still very much a work in progress. Its next chance for development comes against Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m.

The Eagles haven't played their best football yet, and are still 2-0. The Bucs, meanwhile, are off to an unbeaten start behind a resurgent Baker Mayfield. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m.

The last game of Week 3 is a rematch of Super Bowl LVI, with Matthew Stafford and the Rams visiting the Bengals, who desperately need a win to avoid an 0-3 start. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.