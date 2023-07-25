NFL training camp 2023 tracker: Updates, highlights, holdouts and much more

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts, and everything else you need to know.

There's no shortage of compelling storylines as NFL training camps open.

How will Aaron Rodgers and the Jets look? What about Jordan Love and the Packers? Will Saquon Barkley and/or Josh Jacobs sign their franchise tag tenders and report to camp? How will Sean Payton's first camp as Broncos head coach go? How quickly will this year's star-studded quarterback draft class, which includes Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, acclimate to the pro game?

Some head coaches are feeling more pressure than others. Some players are aiming to bounce back this season. Others are hoping to play their way into big paydays. Perhaps answers to some teams' glaring weaknesses will emerge.

