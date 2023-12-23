NFL reportedly fines Seahawks practice squad OL Joey Hunt for sideline scuffle with A.J. Brown

The NFL has fined Seattle Seahawks practice squad offensive lineman Joey Hunt $1,610 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his role in a sideline scuffle with Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Hunt and Brown traded shoves on the Seahawks sideline Sunday after Brown pushed Seattle cornerback Michael Jackson at the end of a play. It was a minor incident that only garnered attention because of a prior sideline fracas involving Eagles security staffer Dom DiSandro.

Seahawks center Joey Hunt is referred to on the broadcast as a “staff member” during this dustup with AJ Brown.



During practice today, Joey’s jersey doesn’t have him his name on the back. Instead, it says “Staffer.” pic.twitter.com/Z9BtSJlxfs — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 21, 2023

The NFL banned DiSandro from the Eagles sideline after his shove of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw ultimately resulted in he and Greenlaw being ejected from a Week 13 game. The ejections drew an outcry as the 49ers lost a key defender in a high-stakes game while the Eagles lost a non-participant who sparked the incident by touching Greenlaw first.

Then came Sunday's incident as DiSandro watched on from his new perch in a luxury box. Fox announcer Joe Buck incorrectly identified Hunt as a "staff member," drawing an immediate allusion to the DiSandro fracas. Hunt was wearing street clothes and a hood over his head.

The dust settled quickly on Sunday's confrontation, and nobody was ejected. Hunt played up the extra attention and wore a jersey reading "staffer" to practice on Thursday.

Don't you forget about me. pic.twitter.com/n9JR8F5Cr6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 22, 2023

An eighth-year veteran who hasn't played in an NFL game since 2020, Hunt appeared to enjoy the brief spotlight. He's surely less likely to enjoy his paycheck being $1,610 lighter.