NFL Power Rankings After Week 6: Does Aidan Hutchinson's injury ruin Lions' Super Bowl hopes?

Aidan Hutchinson's injury made the state of Michigan sick, for many reasons.

It was a horrendous injury, a broken tibia and fibula that will be remembered among the worst sports injuries ever. It happened to one of the most popular members of the Lions, a Michigan born and raised star who was so good at the University of Michigan he was a Heisman Trophy finalist. And every Lions fan understood what the injury meant. Detroit's Super Bowl dreams took a big hit.

Hutchinson was one of the few favorites for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and more than that, he was easily the most important member of an improved Lions defense. The Lions don't have any pass rusher anywhere near Hutchinson's level, and trading for one before the deadline will be hard.

Detroit has an offense that can outscore a lot of opponents, and that's how they're going to have to win. That can be a successful formula, especially if the defense gets plenty of turnovers. But the Lions' path got a lot harder without one of the NFL's most valuable defenders. If Detroit doesn't make its first Super Bowl, they can look back at that one unfortunate play in a blowout of the Cowboys being a major reason.

Here are the power rankings going into Week 7 of the NFL season: