NFL midseason special: best rookies, true Super Bowl contenders, surprises/disappointments & more | Football 301

The three man weave returns as Nate Tice is joined by Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald for a special midseason awards show. The trio check in on their preseason takes, predict true Super Bowl contenders, give their biggest surprises & disappointments so far this season and much more.

Nate, Matt and Charles kick things off with their short list of true Super Bowl contenders, as everyone has the same top four teams, but things get interesting after that. On the flip side, the hosts also predict which three NFL teams will end up with the top three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they all happened to have the exact same list. The trio also give their thoughts on the Chicago Bears parting ways with OC Shane Waldron after a disastrous few weeks coming out of the bye.

Nate, Matt and Charles move on to their biggest surprises & disappointments on offense and defense and their standout rookies through ten weeks, breaking down the New York Jets, Washington Commanders, the Carolina Panthers wide receivers, the Dallas Cowboys defense, the Los Angeles Chargers defense and more.

Later, the three hosts wrap up the show with their favorite thing they've watched this season (Charles has some words on Antonio Pierce), looking back at preseason takes they made and either taking a victory lap or eating crow, their favorite niche players to watch and favorite coordinators and position coaches.

(2:55) Teams that can actually win the Super Bowl

(11:30) Predicting the three worst NFL teams this season

(19:10) Thoughts on Bears firing OC Shane Waldron

(25:50) Biggest surprises & disappointments: offense

(39:15) Biggest surprises & disappointments: defense

(50:20) Biggest surprises & disappointments: rookies

(58:25) Favorite thing we've watched this season

(1:07:00) Preseason take victory laps

(1:10:50) Preseason takes we want back

(1:16:00) Favorite niche players

(1:17:35 Favorite coordinators & position coaches

