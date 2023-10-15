NFL London game: Ravens vs. Titans score, highlights, inactives, and live tracker

After two straight weeks with the Jacksonville Jaguars, London will experience two new teams in Week 6. The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans head across the pond to play in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Baltimore enters the game 3-2, but is coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans find themselves in an even worse situation. Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts dropped Tennessee to 2-3 on the season. A win against the Ravens in London could keep the Titans' season afloat.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries as the Titans take on the Ravens in London in Week 6.