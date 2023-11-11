NFL International Series: How to watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots game in Frankfurt

It's Week 10 in the 2023 NFL season and it's time for another NFL International Series game. This Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and New England Patriots (2-7) head to Germany's Frankfurt Stadium. The Colts vs. Patriots game will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Ready to tune into another NFL International Series game? Here's how to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game this weekend, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Game: Colts vs. Patriots

TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+

What channel is the Colts vs. Patriots game on?

Sunday morning's Colts vs. Patriots game in Frankfurt will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.

Where to stream the NFL International Series game:

