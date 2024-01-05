NFL injury tracker Week 18: Big names resting ahead of playoffs; Baker Mayfield back at Bucs practice

It's the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season and as we head into the weekend there are questions about seeding and playoff places in each conference still to be answered.

But there are teams who know their fate and this week's games lack meaning, which means players will be resting.

One interesting game will be the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. The Ravens have a bye in the first round after clinching the AFC's top seed, so Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. will be among those players not suiting up. That could help Mike Tomlin and co. who need to win and hope for some help in order to make the postseason.

Other stars not seeing the field this weekend include Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, and Joe Flacco. The Rams also plan to pull wide receiver Puka Nacua after he reaches 29 receiving yards to break the single-season rookie yardage record.

Mayfield chances to play increasing

Baker Mayfield was back at practice in a limited capacity on Thursday as he deals with a rib injury. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and the quarterback said this week he will do anything to play through his injury.

If wide receiver Mike Evans' critique means anything, it's a good sign for Mayfield's chances.

"He was just normal when he was in there. Throwing the ball great. Hitting me in stride a couple times," Evans said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Here's the rest of the Week 18 injury report.

STEELERS

S Trenton Thompson (neck): questionable

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): questionable

LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral): questionable

RAVENS

CB Ronald Darby (illness): questionable

S Kyle Hamilton (knee): questionable

CB Arthur Maulet (hip): questionable

CB Brandon Stephens (ankle): questionable

WR Tylan Wallace (knee): questionable

S Ar'Darius Washington (pectoral): questionable

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (rest): OUT

QB Lamar Jackson (rest): OUT

LB Malik Harrison (groin): OUT

CB Marlon Humphrey (calf): OUT

DB Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle): OUT

TEXANS

WR Robert Woods (hip): questionable

DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): questionable

FB Andrew Beck (calf): questionable

DT Maliek Collins (hip): questionable

DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle): questionable

T Laremy Tunsil (groin): questionable

WR Noah Brown (back): OUT

DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle): OUT

COLTS

C Ryan Kelly (ankle): questionable

CB Chris Lammons (ankle): questionable

G Quenton Nelson (ankle): questionable

CB Kenny Moore II (back): questionable

RB Zack Moss (forearm): questionable

T Braden Smith (knee): questionable

BUCCANEERS

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (going): limited

CB Troy Hill (concussion): limited

CB Jaycee Horn (toe): limited

G Cade Mays (finger): limited

LB Tae Davis (illness): DNP

OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (concussion): DNP

P Johnny Hekker (personal): DNP

K Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring): DNP

PANTHERS

TE Ko Kieft (shoulder): limited

QB Baker Mayfield (ribs): limited

WR Trey Palmer (hip): limited

T Tristan Wirfs (shoulder): limited

BROWNS

P Corey Bojoquez (left quad) limited

WR Marquise Goodwin (knee): limited

RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited

WR Elijah Moore (concussion): limited

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pectoral): limited

G Wyatt Teller (ankle): limited

S Juan Thornhill (calf): limited

G Joel Bitonio (oblique/knee): DNP

CB Mike Ford (calf): DNP

S Duron Harmon (ankle): DNP

DT Shelby Harris (back): DNP

K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring): DNP

LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf): DNP

CB Greg Newsome (knee): DNP

C Ethan Pocic (shoulder/stinger): DNP

LB Anthony Walker (knee): DNP

BENGALS

CB Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder): limited

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring): DNP

RB Joe Mixon (illness): DNP

VIKINGS

G Ed Ingram (shoulder): limited

DB Theo Jackson (toe): limited

TE Nick Muse (knee): limited

S Harrison Smith (shoulder): limited

CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder): DNP

OT Christian Darrisaw (illness): DNP

CB Byron Murphy (knee): DNP

WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): DNP

OT Brian O’Neill (ankle): DNP

DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle): DNP

LIONS

LB James Houston (ankle): limited

TE Sam LaPorta (ankle): limited

DT Alim McNeil (knee): limited

DL Benito Jones (illness): DNP

WR Jameson Williams (ankle): DNP

TE Brock Wright (hip): DNP

JETS

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): limited

OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): limited

OL Jacob Hansen (concussion): DNP

TE Jeremy Ruckert (concussion): DNP

QB Zach Wilson (concussion): DNP

PATRIOTS

DL Christian Barmore (knee): limited

TE Pharaoh Brown (ribs): limited

DB Myles Bryant (illness): limited

TE Hunter Henry (knee): limited

LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): limited

CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited

WR DeVante Parker (ribs): limited

S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): limited

SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): limited

LB Jahlani Tavai (tooth): limited

CB Shaun Wade (hip): limited

OT Trent Brown (illness): DNP

FALCONS

QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle): limited

DE Zach Harrison (knee): limited

LB Troy Anderson (pectoral): limited

CB Mike Hughes (concussion): limited

S DeMarco Hellams (concussion): DNP

C Drew Dalman (ankle): DNP

SAINTS

RB Kendre Miller (ankle): limited

C Erik McCoy (foot): limited

WR Chirs Olave (ankle): limited

DE Payton Turner (toe): limited

TE Juwan Johnson (chest): limited

DT Khalen Saunders (concussion): limited

S Lonnie Johnson (knee): DNP

RB Alvin Kamara (ankle): DNP

LB Nephi Sewell (knee): DNP

T Landon Young (knee): DNP

WR A.T. Perry (illness): DNP

JAGUARS

WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring): limited

WR Christian Kirk (groin): limited

QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger): limited

TITANS

CB Eric Garror (illness/knee): limited

QB Will Levis (foot): limited

CB Caleb Farley (back): limited

OLB Caleb Murphy (shoulder): limited

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip): limited

TE Kevin Rader (hip): limited

C Aaron Brewer (ankle/knee): limited

WR Colton Dowell (knee): DNP

DB Anthony Kendall (knee): DNP

DL TK McLendon (shoulder): DNP

G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): DNP

T Jaelyn Duncan (neck): DNP

SEAHAWKS

RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder): limited

LB Nick Bellore (knee): DNP

DE Mario Edwards (knee): DNP

T Abraham Lucas (knee): DNP

T Jason Peters (foot): DNP

NT Jarran Reed (knee): DNP

LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP

G Phil Haynes (toe): DNP

DE Leonard Williams (shoulder): DNP

CARDINALS

LB Dennis Gardeck (knee): limited

S Andre Chachere (shoulder): limited

LB Victor Dimukeje (foot): limited

DL Leki Fotu (hand): limited

WR Zach Pascal (hamstring): limited

DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited

OL D.J. Humphries (knee): DNP

DL Dante Stills (knee): DNP

OL Elijah Wilkinson (illness): DNP

CB Garrett Williams (ankle): DNP

BEARS

RB Khalil Herbert (back): limited

TE Cole Kmet (knee): limited

WR D.J. Moore (ankle): limited

QB Tyson Bagent (illness): DNP

DB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder): DNP

WR Darnell Mooney (concussion): DNP

LS Patrick Scales (foot): DNP

PACKERS

TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): limited

RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger): limited

S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited

WR Jayden Reed (chest): limited

DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): limited

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): limited

RB A.J. Dillon (thumb/neck): DNP

S Rudy Ford (hamstring): DNP

G/T Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle): DNP

LB Isaiah McDuffie (concussion/neck): DNP

LB Preston Smith (ankle): DNP

CHIEFS

RB Isaiah Pacheco (quad/shoulder): limited

TE Travis Kelce (neck): limited

DT Chris Jones (groin): DNP

WR Rashee Rice (hamstring): DNP

CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): DNP

WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle): DNP

T Donovan Smith (neck): DNP

CHARGERS

DB Deane Leonard (heel): limited

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion): limited

T Trey Pipkins III (wrist): limited

TE Stone Smartt (shoulder): limited

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle): limited

WR Keenan Allen (heel): DNP

OLB Joey Bosa (foot): DNP

OLB Justin Hollins (shoulder): DNP

G Zion Johnson (neck): DNP

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): DNP

DL Nick Williams (shoulder): DNP

BRONCOS

TE Chris Manhertz (illness): DNP

T Mike McGlinchey (ribs): DNP

P Riley Dixon (personal): DNP

LS Mitchell Fraboni (personal): DNP

RAIDERS

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

T Jermaine Eluemanor (knee): limited

FB Jakob Johnson (back): limited

RB Josh Jacobs (quad): DNP

TE Michael Mayer (toe): DNP

T Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/illness): DNP

EAGLES

DT Jordan Davis (ankle): limited

CB Darius Slay (knee): limited

WR DeVonta Smith (ankle): DNP

GIANTS

CB Deonte Banks (shoulder): limited

LB Carter Coughlin (shoulder): limited

CB Darnay Holmes (foot): limited

C John Michael Schmitz (shin): limited

QB Tyrod Taylor (back): limited

S Dane Belton (personal): DNP

S Jason Pinnock (toe): DNP

RAMS

C Brian Allen (illness): DNP

TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder): DNP

T Joseph Noteboom (foot): DNP

49ERS

C Jon Feliciano (back): limited

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): limited

RB Elijah Mitchell (illness): limited

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee): DNP

S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee): DNP

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP

S Tashaun Gipson (quadricep): DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf): DNP

CB Ambry Thomas (hand): DNP

COWBOYS

DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle/knee): limited

DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle): DNP

OT Chuma Edoga (illness): DNP

DE Chauncey Golston (illness): DNP

S Malik Hooker (ankle/illness): DNP

G Tyler Smith (foot): DNP

S Juanyeh Thomas (illness): DNP

COMMANDERS

DE Casey Toohill (shoulder): limited

DT John Ridgeway (foot): limited

T Andrew Wylie (elbow): limited

DT Jonathan Allen (knee): DNP

CB Kendall Fuller (knee): DNP

CB Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder): DNP

CB Christian Holmes (concussion): DNP

S Kam Curl (quad): DNP

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring): DNP

BILLS

S Damar Hamlin (shoulder): limited

DOLPHINS

RB De’Von Achane (toe/ribs): limited

LB Jerome Baker (knee): limited

OLLester Cotton (hip): limited

WRTyreek Hill (ankle/personal): limited

OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle): limited

S Jevon Holland (knees): limited

RG Robert Hunt (hamstring): limited

RT Austin Jackson (oblique): limited

LB David Long Jr. (knee): limited

LB Duke Riley (ankle): limited

T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back): DNP

LB Bradley Chubb (knee): DNP

CB Xavien Howard (foot): DNP

RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle): DNP

DT Zach Sieler (illness): DNP

WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle): DNP