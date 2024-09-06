NFL injury tracker Week 1: 49ers confident Christian McCaffrey will play, Ja'Marr Chase calls himself a 'game-time decision'

The 2024 NFL season is under way and as teams finished up with preseason their injury picture for Week 1 became a little clearer.
Some teams knows they will be without certain players for the first game of their season. Others are taking it day-by-day as knocks have popped up during practice this week.
The San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers are two teams monitoring the health of key players ahead of Sunday.
49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was listed as limited for practice Thursday with a calf/Achilles injury that sidelined him through training camp and the preseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the designation wasn't new for McCaffrey and he wasn't concerned about his status for Monday night's game against the New York Jets.
The Steelers named Russell Wilson their starting quarterback over Justin Fields but now have to worry that a calf injury may affect his availability for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Thursday the tightness was in the same right calf that Wilson strained at the start of training camp.
Tomlin added he is confident that should Wilson be ruled out Fields can fill in just fine.
Ja'Marr Chase isn't injured, but his contract situation remains unresolved. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver said a deal "is in reach" and he's willing to play if an extension can't be worked out. While head coach Zac Taylor would only say "we'll see" regarding Chase playing, the three-time Pro Bowler said he's a game-time decision and if he did suit up he would be limited.
A few players we know will definitely be out for Week 1 include Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (stress fracture in foot), Carolina Panthers rookie running back Jonathon Brooks (ACL recovery), Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (ACL recovery), Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (knee/leg), 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), and Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (biceps), among others.
Here's the rest of the Week 1 injury report:
GREEN BAY PACKERS
DL Arron Mosby (personal): out
TE Tucker Kraft (back): questionable
RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring): questionable
RB Emanuel Wilson (hip): questionable
PHILADLEPHIA EAGLES
LB Devin White (ankle): out
CB Isaiah Rodgers (hand): out
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
ATLANTA FALCONS
ARIZONA CARDINALS
DE Darius Robinson (calf): out
WR Zay Jones (suspension): out
WR Xavier Weaver (oblique): out
BUFFALO BILLS
LB Matt Milano (biceps): out
TENNESSEE TITANS
S Jamal Adams (hip): out
WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee): questionable
CHICAGO BEARS
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
CINCINNATI BENGALS
WR Ja'Marr Chase (contract): questionable
DT Kris Jenkins (thumb): out
HOUSTON TEXANS
DL Denico Autry (suspension): out
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
WR Josh Downs (ankle): out
K Matt Gay (hernia): out
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
MIAMI DOLPHINS
OLB Bradley Chubb (ACL): out
CAROLINA PANTHERS
RB Jonathon Brooks (ACL): out
TE Tommy Tremble (back/hamstring): out
TE Ian Thomas (calf): out
T Yosh Nijman (tibia): questionable
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
TE T.J. Hockenson (ACL): out
QB J.J. McCarthy (meniscus): out
NEW YORK GIANTS
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
DENVER BRONCOS
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
DALLAS COWBOYS
CB DeRon Bland (foot): out
CLEVELAND BROWNS
RB Nick Chub (knee/leg): out
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (suspension): out
OT Alaric Jackson (suspension): out
DETROIT LIONS
NEW YORK JETS
DE Haason Reddick (contract): questionable
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): out