NFL injury tracker Week 6: Malik Nabers 'in same spot' in concussion protocol, Anthony Richardson returns to practice

There's a good chance that New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers misses a second straight game with a concussion. The rookie wideout remains in the "same spot" in concussion protocol, head coach Brian Daboll said on Thursday.

Nabers missed last week's win over the Seattle Seahawks after suffering the injury during their Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys. He still leads the NFL in receptions with 35 and is eighth in receiving yards with 386.

Nabers isn't the only injury concern for the Giants. Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeau is week-to-week after undergoing wrist surgery to repair a fractured scaphoid bone. There is no timeline for a return and the team is not sure if he'll need to be placed on injured reserve.

Richardson takes part in first full practice since Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts may get their QB1 back this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Anthony Richardson was listed a full participant in practice on Thursday. He suffered an oblique injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 and has been designated as questionable for the game.

Richardson said this week that he feels much better than he did a week ago.

"Of course dealing with injuries, nobody wants to be on the sideline, but I'm just working with the trainers day-by-day," Richardson said. "I'm in here in the morning making sure I'm getting my body right and I'm also in the film room and the meeting room making sure I am prepared if I am playing."

One player definitely out for the Colts is running back Jonathan Taylor, who will miss his second straight game with a high ankle sprain.

The ankle injury is on the same ankle that has bothered Taylor in the past. It is reportedly not as severe but it's unknown how much more time he will miss.

Wilson moving closer to being active for Steelers

While Justin Fields looks to start again for the Steelers this week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Russell Wilson is closer to returning.

The veteran quarterback practiced fully with the team this week as he recovers from a calf injury.

"I feel confident that I'll be ready to play ... and play at a high level," Wilson said. "I think we're being really smart, too, and trying to understand exactly how I feel."

Wilson has not played this season and has only served as the team's emergency quarterback and not the backup to Fields. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said there are things Wilson would have to show before he could be considered to be active against the Titans, but the "door is ajar."

Here's the rest of the Week 6 injury report.

(Players will be added as teams release their reports.)

