NFL injury tracker Week 9: Matthew Stafford dealing with sprained thumb; Deshaun Watson returns to practice

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a few offensive kinks during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 9.
There were a pair of notable injuries during the game with Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffering what head coach Mike Tomlin described as a "serious" knee injury and Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks needing to be placed on a stretcher and carted off after landing hard out of bounds. He was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power after the game.
Moving to this weekend's games, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson participated in practice on Thursday and did throw passes. He was limited but took reps with the first team. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said P.J. Walker will be under center if Watson, who admitted he "jumped the gun" in returning early to face the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, is unavailable again.
In other quarterback news, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice Wednesday or Thursday as he deals with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. He's not been ruled out yet and it will likely come down to a game-time decision.
“It's one of those deals that you give him up until right before the game," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "You use all the time necessary for a player like him.”
DOLPHINS
T Terron Armstead (knee): limited
WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring): limited
CB Justin Bethel (foot): limited
WR River Cracraft (shoulder): limited
CB Xavien Howard (groin): limited
RB Raheem Mostert (ankle): limited
CB Nik Needham (Achilles): limited
CB Jalen Ramsey (knee): limited
TE Durham Smythe (ankle): limited
C Connor Williams (groin): limited
G Robert Hunt (hamstring): did not practice
S Brandon Jones (concussion): did not practice
CHIEFS
LB Willie Gay Jr. (back): limited
RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): limited
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): out
RAMS
CB Cobie Durant (shoulder): limited
DT Larrell Murchison (knee): limited
WR Puka Nacua (knee): limited
QB Matthew Stafford (thumb): did not practice
T Rob Havenstein (calf): did not practice
LB Ernest Jones (knee): did not practice
PACKERS
CB Jaire Alexander (back): limited
S Rudy Ford (calf): limited
G Elgton Jenkins (knee): limited
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited
TE Luke Musgrave (ankle): limited
T Yosh Nijman (foot): limited
CARDINALS
LB Krys Barnes (hamstring): limited
WR Greg Dortch (ankle): limited
DT Kevin Strong (shoulder): limited
WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): did not practice
C Trystan Colon (calf): did not practice
RB Emari Demercado (toe): did not practice
BROWNS
S Grant Delpit (ankle/shoulder): limited
RB Jerome Ford (ankle): limited
CB Mike Ford (glute): limited
T Dawand Jones (shoulder): limited
TE David Njoku (ankle): limited
LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring): limited
QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder): limited
T Jedrick Willis (foot): limited
CB Greg Newsome (groin): did not practice
DE Alex Wright (knee): did not practice
BUCCANEERS
TE Ko Kleft (ankle): limited
S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle): limited
G Matt Feiler (knee): did not practice
DE Logan Hall (groin): did not practice
TEXANS
DT Sheldon Rankins (knee): limited
T Laremy Tunsil (knee): limited
WR Robert Woods (foot): did not practice
TE Brevin Jordan (foot): did not practice
RB Dameon Pierce (ankle): did not practice
BEARS
T Braxton Jones (neck): limited
S Jaquan Brisker (concussion): did not practice
G Nate Davis (ankle): did not practice
LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee): did not practice
QB Justin Fields (thumbs): did not practice
CB Terell Smith (illness): did not practice
SAINTS
LB Demario Davis (knee): limited
QB Taysom Hill (hip): limited
T James Hurst (ankle): limited
DT Malcolm Roach (illness): did not practice
LB Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring): did not practice
SEAHAWKS
WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): limited
LB Boye Mafe (shoulder): limited
G Anthony Bradford (ankle): did not practice
G Damien Lewis (ankle): did not practice
WR DK Metcalf (hip): did not practice
RAVENS
S Marcus Williams (hamstring): limited
G Ben Cleveland (illness): did not practice
T Morgan Moses (shoulder): did not practice
CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness): did not practice
COMMANDERS
S Percy Butler (calf): limited
WR Curtis Samuel (toe): did not practice
C Ricky Stromberg (knee): did not practice
PATRIOTS
DT Christian Barnmore (knee): limited
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): limited
TE Pharaoah Brown (back): limited
CB Myles Bryant (chest): limited
CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited
T Vederian Lowe (ankle): limited
LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe): limited
DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder): limited
WR DeVante Parker (concussion): did not practice
DT Davon Godchaux (illness): did not practice
T Trent Brown (ankle/knee): did not practice
T Calvin Anderson (illness): did not practice
VIKINGS
LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): limited
CB Akayleb Evans (neck): limited
WR K.J. Osborn (chest): limited
WR Brandon Powell (shoulder): limited
DE Dean Lowry (groin): did not practice
FALCONS
CB Mike Hughes (shoulder): limited
FB Keith Smith (concussion): limited
WR Drake London (groin): did not practice
S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring): did not practice
COLTS
WR Josh Downs (knee): limited
DE Dayo Odeyingbo (shoulder/toe): limited
T Braden Smith (hip/wrist): did not practice
CB Julius Brents (quad): did not practice
LB Zaire Franklin (knee): did not practice
T Blake Freeland (back): did not practice
PANTHERS
S Vonn Bell (quad): limited
LB Brian Burns (elbow): limited
WR DJ Chark (elbow): limited
G Austin Corbett (knee): limited
LB Frankie Luvu (hip): limited
T Taylor Moton (knee): limited
S Xavier Woods (abdomen): limited
LB Chandler Wooten (hamstring): limited
LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): did not practice
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle): did not practice
LB Justin Houston (hamstring): did not practice
COWBOYS
T Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee): limited
T Tyron Smith (neck): did not practice
EAGLES
DT Jordan Davis (hamstring): limited
G Cam Jurgens (foot): limited
TE Jack Stoll (ankle): limited
DT Milton Williams (shoulder): limited
TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion): did not practice
CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): did not practice
GIANTS
K Graham Gano (knee): limited
T Evan Neal (ankle): limited
WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): limited
LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (back): limited
T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): limited
RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): limited
TE Darren Waller (hamstring): did not practice
QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs): did not practice
RAIDERS
K Daniel Carlson (groin): limited
DE Maxx Crosby (knee/ankle): limited
CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): limited
LB Robert Spillane (hand): limited
RB Brandon Bolden (knee): limited
FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): did not practice
LB Luke Masterson (concussion): did not practice
T Thayer Munford Jr. (neck): did not practice
LB Divine Deableo (ankle): did not practice
BILLS
LB A.J. Klein (back): did not practice
LB Baylon Spector (hamstring): did not practice
BENGALS
T Orlando Brown (groin): limited
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): limited
DE Trey Hendrickson (foot): limited
S Tycen Anderson (knee): did not practice
DT Josh Tupou (shoulder): did not practice
CHARGERS
DT Morgan Fox (oblique): limited
LB Eric Kendricks (ribs): limited
WR Josh Palmer (knee): did not practice
JETS
T Mekhi Becton (knee): limited
WR Xavier Gipson (ankle): limited
C Joe Tippmann (quad): limited
G Laken Tomlinson (hamstring): limited