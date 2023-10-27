NFL injury tracker Week 8: Kyler Murray closer to return; Daniel Jones, DeShaun Watson ruled out

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Buffalo Bills topping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 on "Thursday Night Football." The Bills were without tight end Dawson Knox, who was placed on injured reserve following wrist surgery. His replacement, rookie Dalton Kincaid, filled in nicely with five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.
In other Week 8 injury news, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced on Friday that quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his third straight game and it will be Tyrod Taylor facing the New York Jets. Jones had been listed as questionable all week.
Daboll said the team will see how Jones feels next week before deciding on his availability for Week 9.
P.J Walker will get the start again for the Cleveland Browns' game against the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback DeShaun Watson continues to deal with a shoulder injury.
"I just feel like with what happened in the game, landing on his shoulder, there's residual swelling that's affecting his throwing," said Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. "I think it's the best thing for him to rest this week and focus on his rehab."
For the Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray was removed from their injury report this week after suffering a torn ACL last December. The news doesn't mean Murray will start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, but it does signify that he is closer to returning to action.
Here is the rest of the Week 8 injury list:
Saints
LB Demario Davis (knee): limited
QB Taysom Hill (chest): limited
TE Juwan Johnson (calf): limited
S Tyrann Mathieu (foot): limited
S Marcus Maye (hamstring): limited
T Landon Young (hip): limited
S J.T. Gray (hamstring): did not practice
T James Hurst (ankle): did not practice
Colts
RB Zack Moss (elbow/heel): limited
TE Kylen Granson (concussion): did not practice
DT Eric Johnson II (ankle): did not practice
T Braden Smith (hip/wrist): did not practice
Patriots
DT Christian Barnmore (knee): limited
T Trent Brown (ankle/knee): limited
TE Hunter Henry (ankle): limited
LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe): limited
T Calvin Anderson (illness): did not practice
WR Ty Montgomery (knee): did not practice
Dolphins
WR River Cracraft (shoulder): limited
WR Tyreek Hill (hip): limited
S Jevon Holland (concussion): limited
CB Xavien Howard (groin): limited
FB Alec Ingold (foot): limited
RB Raheem Mostert (ankle): limited
CB Jalen Ramsay (knee): limited
WR Jaylen Waddle (back): limited
C Connor Williams (groin): limited
CB Cam Smith (foot): did not practice
Jets
CB Michael Carter II (hamstring): limited
WR Randall Cobb (shoulder): limited
C Joe Tippmann (quad): did not practice
Giants
RB Saquon Barkley (elbow): limited
CB Adoree' Jackson (neck): limited
QB Daniel Jones (neck): out
T Evan Neal (ankle): limited
WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): limited
C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): limited
LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee): limited
T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): limited
TE Darren Waller (hamstring): limited
RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring): did not practice
Eagles
CB James Bradberry (ankle): limited
LB Zach Cunningham (ankle): limited
DT Jordan Davis (hamstring): limited
DT Milton Williams (heel): limited
CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): did not practice
Commanders
WR Curtis Samuel (foot): limited
CB Benjamin St-Juste (thigh): limited
LB Cody Barton (ankle): did not practice
G Saahdiq Charles (calf): did not practice
Vikings
TE T.J. Hockenson (foot): limited
G Ezra Cleveland (foot): limited
WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring): limited
LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): did not practice
Packers
LB DeVondre Campbell (ankle): limited
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited
C Josh Myers (ankle): limited
CB Jaire Alexander (back): did not practice
TE Luke Musgrave (ankle): did not practice
Texans
TE Brevin Jordan (foot): limited
DT Sheldon Rankins (knee): limited
DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf): limited
T Laremy Tunsil (knee): limited
WR Robert Woods (foot): did not practice
Panthers
LB Brian Burns (elbow): limited
G Austin Corbett (knee): limited
S Xavier Woods (hamstring): limited
S Vonn Bell (quad): did not practice
Rams
LB Ernest Jones (knee): limited
DT Larrell Murchison (knee): limited
WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles): limited
T Rob Havenstein (calf): did not practice
Cowboys
T Tyron Smith (neck/hamstring): limited
Falcons
LB Tae Davis (concussion): did not practice
Titans
CB Roger McCreary (hamstring): did not practice
QB Ryan Tannenhill (ankle): did not practice
Jaguars
CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): limited
S Andre Cisco (hamstring): limited
QB Trevor Lawrence (knee): limited
G Brandon Scherff (ankle): limited
WR Zay Jones (knee): did not practice
Steelers
DT Cameron Heyward (groin): limited
Joey Porter Jr. (calf): limited
CB Levi Wallace (foot): limited
WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring): did not practice
DT Larry Ogunjobi (shoulder): did not practice
Browns
RB Karem Hunt (thigh): limited
TE David Njoku (knee): limited
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (ribs): limited
LB Anthony Walker (shoulder): limited
RB Jerome Ford (ankle): did not practice
WR Marquise Goodwin (back): did not practice
LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring): did not practice
QB DeShaun Watson (shoulder): out
Seahawks
S Jamal Adams (knee): limited
G Damien Lewis (ankle): limited
G Phil Haynes (calf): did not practice
WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): did not practice
LB Bobby Wagner (ankle): did not practice
RB Kenneth Walker III (calf): did not practice
Bengals
T Orlando Brown (groin): limited
LB Akeem Davis Gaither (knee): did not practice
49ers
QB Brock Purdy (concussion): limited
WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder): did not practice
T Trent Williams (ankle): did not practice
Ravens
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder): limited
LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): limited
S Marcus Williams (hamstring): did not practice
Cardinals
CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): limited
WR Zach Pascal (neck): limited
S Jalen Thompson (hamstring): limited
LB Krys Barnes (hamstring): did not practice
DT Kevin Strong (shoulder): did not practice
G Elijah Wilkinson (neck): did not practice
Chiefs
LB Nick Bolton (wrist): did not practice
K Harrison Butker (illness): did not practice
RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): did not practice
Broncos
T Garrett Bolles (hip): limited
WR Brandon Johnson (hamstring): limited
Bears
S Eddie Jackson (foot): limited
T Braxton Jones (neck): limited
T Darnell Wright (shoulder/toe): limited
S Jaquan Brisker (illness): did not practice
G Nate Davis (ankle): did not practice
QB Justin Fields (thumb): did not practice
CB Terell Smith (illness): did not practice
Chargers
TE Gerald Everett (hip): limited
S Alohi Gilman (heel): limited
CB Deane Leonard (hamstring): limited
WR Josh Palmer (knee): did not practice
Raiders
CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee): limited
LB Curtis Bolton (knee): limited
DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back): limited
CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): limited
CB Marcus Peters (back): did not practice
K Daniel Carlson (groin): did not practice
Lions
G Jonah Jackson (ankle): did not practice
DT Benito Jones (ankle): did not practice
RB David Montgomery (ribs): did not practice
C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf): did not practice
LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): did not practice