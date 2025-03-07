NFL free-agent rankings: Top 5 edge rushers include Eagles' Super Bowl standout Josh Sweat

Last season was a good one for finding edge rushers in free agency.

Not all of the additions worked out — Bryce Huff got $51 million over three years from the Philadelphia Eagles and ended up being one of general manager Howie Roseman's rare big whiffs — but there were some difference makers in the class.

This year's class of edge defenders has contributors but it's probably light on true difference makers. Still, those players will get paid because it has become a premium position in the NFL.

Here are the top five edge rushers in free agency:

1. Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles

Sweat almost won Super Bowl MVP. He had 2.5 sacks against the Chiefs and was one of the best players on the field. It wasn't a fluke either. Sweat has 33 sacks over the past four seasons. He'll be 28 years old next season. He also made a Pro Bowl in 2021. He's going to get a huge contract.

2. Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders

If Koonce was a free agent a year ago, he'd have been an easy player to invest in. But he suffered a torn ACL in practice just before the 2024 season opener, which complicates things. Still, he'll be just 27 next season and posted eight sacks in 2023. Some team will take the chance.

3. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Mack considered retirement before playing again and will get at least one more nice payday. He is 34 but still productive, having made his ninth Pro Bowl last season. His sack total went from 17 in 2023 to six last season, but he's still a good player who will likely land in the Hall of Fame when he's done.

4. Haason Reddick, New York Jets

From 2020-23 only two players posted double-digit sacks each season: Reddick and Myles Garrett. That might be forgotten with all the drama in 2024, which included a trade to the Jets, a holdout that lasted into the season and just one sack. Reddick will turn 31 years old in September but should still have something left to offer.

5. Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers

Bosa is one of the bigger names on the list, but his age (turns 30 in July) and injury history can't be ignored. A variety of injuries have limited him to 28 games and 14 sacks the past three seasons. Still, he's a valuable player if he can stay healthy.