NFL Draft: Mike Tice ranks the offensive linemen from 1-5

Mike Tice, former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, joined his son, Nate, on the Football 301 podcast to discuss the offensive line prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here is how Mike Tice ranks the o-linemen in this year's class:

1. Josh Conerly Jr. (T, Oregon): Mike Tice highly praises Conerly as his No. 1 offensive lineman in this draft. He appreciates Conerly's great technique, footwork, hand usage and ability to extend his arms. Tice believes Conerly has a lot of good traits, making him a premier offensive tackle in this year's draft.

2. Josh Simmons (T, Ohio State): Tice is fond of Simmons and considers him a true left tackle. He highlights Simmons' athleticism, smoothness and ability to finish plays. Tice also notes that Simmons can sink and flip his hips effectively, especially on the backside.

3. Kelvin Banks (T, Texas): Tice sees Banks as a tackle due to his athletic ability. He highlights Banks' excellence in space, good redirection and ability to maintain contact with pass rushers. Tice believes Banks is capable of playing left tackle at the next level.

4. Armand Membou (T, Missouri): Tice ranks Membou highly for his excellent agility, foot fire in the run game and use of his arms. He appreciates Membou's ability to excel in wide receiver screens and his ability to redirect quickly.

5. Will Campbell (T, LSU): Although Tice indicates that Campbell may project as a guard due to his arm length, he recognizes his strengths as a young player. Campbell is praised for his intelligence, aggression and ability as a blocker.

