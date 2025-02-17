Next cross-country storm to bring snow, extreme cold

The next cross-country storm is already underway with snowy weather scattered across the Cascades, Rockies and into the Plains as of Monday morning, with the system forecast to sweep south and east through into Wednesday.

Heavy snow is expected to fall throughout Kansas, southern Missouri and northern Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. By the evening, heavy snowfall is forecast to have spread to northern Arkansas and southern Missouri.

Travel is expected to be significantly affected in those areas -- including on interstates -- with 6 to 12 inches of snow forecast.

By Wednesday morning, the storm will bring snowfall to Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. Nashville, Tennessee, could see between 3 and 6 inches of snow.

Virginia is also expected to see snow on Wednesday, with Norfolk and Richmond experiencing as much as 6 inches of snowfall. Washington, D.C. is set to escape the most extreme weather, but may also see a couple of inches of snowfall.

Coming cold snap

The snow flurries will be followed by plunging temperatures, with more than 65 million Americans now under cold weather alerts across 13 states from Texas to Minnesota.

Wind chills in North Dakota could reach 60 below zero, at which frostbite can occur on exposed skin in minutes.

Minneapolis could feel temperatures as low as 42 below zero Monday and Tuesday, with Kansas City feeling like 30 below zero on Thursday morning.

Tulsa could feel like 17 below zero Wednesday and Thursday, with Dallas feeling like 10 below zero.

Numerous daily record low temperatures are possible in this region this week.

