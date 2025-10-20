Newborn girl left at subway station in Midtown Manhattan: Police

A baby was found on a subway platform in Manhattan, New York, on Oct. 20, 2025. WABC

(NEW YORK) -- A newborn girl was discovered wrapped in a blanket at a subway station in Midtown Manhattan during New York City's Monday morning rush hour, authorities said.

The baby was found just before 9:30 a.m. on a staircase leading to a train platform at West 34th Street and Seventh Avenue, the New York Police Department said.

The infant was reported via an anonymous tip, and NYPD and fire personnel responded, New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow told reporters.

The baby was conscious and alert on the way to the hospital and she was admitted in stable condition, police said.

"I’m calling it the miracle on 34th Street, maybe just a little earlier," Crichlow said.

"Just grateful for the work of the NYPD for responding and caring for the baby," he added.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

