New York Mayor Eric Adams served with more grand jury subpoenas in corruption investigation

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors in New York served another round of grand jury subpoenas on Mayor Eric Adams as part of a corruption investigation that has lasted nearly a year, sources familiar with the investigation confirmed to ABC News.

The new batch of subpoenas, first reported by The New York Times, were issued last month and sought communications and documents, the sources told ABC News.

Adams confirmed receipt of the subpoenas during a taped interview with WABC anchor Bill Ritter for his "Up Close" program.

"Like previous administrations that have gone through subpoenas, you participate and cooperate," Adams said. "You see the subpoena, and you respond. At the end of the day, it will show there is no criminality here."

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

Mayor Adams has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

"As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has been clear over that last nine months that he will cooperate with any investigation underway. Nothing has changed. He expects everyone to cooperate to swiftly bring this investigation to a close," Fabien Levy, the deputy mayor for communications, said in a statement provided to ABC News.

As ABC News has previously reported, the investigation, at least in part, involves whether Adams and his campaign sought illegal donations from Turkey in exchange for pressuring the fire department to rush an inspection of the new Turkish consulate. Investigators also examined whether Adams received upgrades on Turkish Airlines flights.

Attorneys for Adams, Brendan McGuire and Boyd Johnson, said they have conducted their own investigation of the areas federal prosecutors are reviewing and have concluded the mayor did nothing wrong.

"Our investigation has included an evaluation of campaign documents, an analysis of tens of thousands of electronic communications, and witness interviews. To be clear, we have not identified any evidence of illegal conduct by the Mayor. To the contrary, we have identified extensive evidence undermining the reported theories of federal prosecution as to the Mayor, which we have voluntarily shared with the US Attorney. We continue to cooperate with the investigation and are in the process of responding to the recently issued subpoenas. We continue to look forward to a prompt and just resolution of this investigation," McGuire and Johnson said in a statement provided to ABC News by their firm, WilmerHale.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.