New England braces for spring snowstorm as Upper Midwest faces blizzard conditions, power outages

NEW YORK — The calendar says it's spring, but winter storm warnings are in effect in the Midwest and the Northeast as snowstorms slam both regions.

In the Northeast, heavy snow will blanket the mountains and ski resorts of upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.

Some of the higher elevations in New England could see more than 2 feet of snow.

The snow will pick up in intensity late Wednesday night and continue through Thursday.

In Maine, low visibility is expected and travel is discouraged, Gov. Janet Mills said.

"Folks need to be prepared at home for the possibility of an extended power outage with emergency supplies, alternate power sources, and should charge their mobile devices in advance," Pete Rogers, director of the Maine Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement.

In the Midwest, Wisconsin is buried under more than 1 foot of snow and facing winds up to 35 mph.

A blizzard warning was issued for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where gusty winds combined with snow could cause very low visibility.

