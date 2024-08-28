Nevada state official found guilty of killing journalist who exposed corruption in his office

LAS VEGAS — A former Nevada politician was found guilty Wednesday of killing journalist Jeff German in September 2022.

As the jury's foreperson read out the verdict, Telles stared downward and shook his head.

Prosecutors said former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles, 47, stabbed the Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter to death after German exposed corruption in his office, destroying both his political career and his marriage. German's story detailed an allegedly hostile work environment in Telles' office -- including bullying, retaliation and an "inappropriate relationship" between Telles and a staffer -- all of which Telles denied.

Telles was arrested days after German was found dead outside his Las Vegas home. Police said DNA evidence found in Telles' home tied him to the crime scene, and a straw hat and sneakers -- which the suspect was seen wearing in surveillance footage -- were found cut up in his home. His DNA was also found on German's hands and fingernails, police said.

He pleaded not guilty to murder and could face life in prison.

In her opening statement, Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly walked through the timeline of the murder and how Telles came to be pinpointed as the suspect.

"In the end, this case isn't about politics," Weckerly said. "It's not about alleged inappropriate relationships. It's not about who's a good boss or who's a good supervisor or favoritism at work -- it's just about murder."

Telles took the stand in his own trial on Aug. 21, "unequivocally" maintaining his innocence and insisting he was "framed" in a sweeping conspiracy by a real estate company that he said he was investigating for alleged bribery.

"Somebody framed me for this, and I believe that it is Compass Realty, and I believe it's for the work that I've done against them," Telles told the court.

In a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal in January, Compass Realty owner Takumba Britt denied Telles' conspiracy claims, calling him a "desperate man who has been charged with violently murdering a beloved local journalist" who would "do and say anything to escape answering for this charge."

When police took Telles into custody, he had what they said were non-life-threatening, self-inflicted stab wounds. His defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, said the suicide attempt was not out of guilt, but because Telles' "life was coming apart."

Draskovich echoed Telles' claims of a conspiracy against him, saying in his opening statement the "old guard" in the public administrator's office had been upset by Telles' efforts to root out internal corruption. He also claimed that, because of German's track record of investigating corrupt figures, there were other people who may have wanted him dead.

"There were others that had far more motive to make it look like [Telles] was the killer, and to conduct this killing because Jeff German was a good reporter -- he would ultimately get to what the truth was," Draskovich said.

German was the only journalist killed in the United States in 2022, with a total of at least 67 journalists killed worldwide that year, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo previously described the case against Telles as "unusual," and said that "the killing of a journalist is particularly troublesome."

"It is troublesome because it is a journalist. And we expect journalism to be open and transparent and the watchdog for government," Lombardo said. "And when people take it upon themselves to create harm associated with that profession, I think it's very important we put all eyes on and address the case appropriately such as we did in this case."

