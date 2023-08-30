Need a NFL cram session before your draft? Here's fantasy FYIs for all 32 teams

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Say you've been on a beach all summer. Say you haven't been paying close attention to football since the Super Bowl ended. Maybe you have something called... a life? Well now your fantasy football draft is fast approaching and you want to get caught up on everything you may have missed or need to know. Well my friend, this is the podcast for you (and if you've been following football all offseason long, it's still a great refresher!).

Continuing 'Cram Week' on the pod, Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to go over all the biggest fantasy headlines from this offseason and preseason for each of the 32 NFL teams. Consider them your fantasy FYIs: the biggest player, coaching and schematical changes that will have a major impact on each team's impact fantasy players.

So sit back and enjoy a 72-minute cram session that will have you ready for whatever comes your way this weekend and beyond (in terms of fantasy football... in terms of actual life advice, we are not much help there).

1:00 - Cram Week: Recapping the fantasy offseason for all 32 teams

2:05 - "Old reliables" tier of teams (aka teams we know will be good)

20:34 - "Hyped up" teams (aka teams that can make the leap in 2023)

37:56 - "Who are you" teams (aka teams where season could go either way)

59:05 - "Rookie QBs, new coaches, new eras" teams

1:02:45 - "Look out below" teams (aka teams that could have disaster years)

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts