NBA training camps open: Follow the latest news, updates from around the league

It was an eventful offseason in the NBA, culminating in a blockbuster trade last week that sent Damian Lillard to Milwaukee and a residual move Sunday when the Boston Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday.

There are plenty of storylines still lingering: James Harden’s trade request has not yet been granted and the 2023 MVP, Joel Embiid, could be watching other Eastern Conference contender’s moves closely.

Along with the host of new faces in new places, Victor Wembanyama, the most anticipated NBA Draft pick in recent memory, is about to embark on his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs. The 2023 draft class is stacked with talent as the next generation of stars start to form.

The 2023-24 season unofficially starts Monday as the majority of NBA teams report to training camp and participate in their annual media days. Follow Yahoo Sports for updates from around the league.

