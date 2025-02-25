NBA Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams stand entering the regular season's stretch run

The NBA trade deadline is behind us. All-Star Weekend is behind us. About 25 games separate most rosters from the end of the regular season. From the tanking teams to those that refuse to lose, and the many pretenders to the few contenders, we give you for free the world's most accurate power rankings.
0
Listen
news
weather
traffic
68
Traffic
US-169Right lane blocked due to maintenance work on US-169 Southbound at 91st St.
Virginia AveRoad closed due to water main work on Virginia Ave both ways between US-177 Perkins Rd and Burdick St.