NBA GM survey, WNBA Finals preview & 2024 HOF class | Good Word with Goodwill

Vincent Goodwill is joined by Isis "Ice" Young, as he is every Wednesday on the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, and the two of them open up the show by reacting to NBA.com's survey of GMs around the NBA. Why are they picking the Celtics to repeat? How did Jayson Tatum win for "best small forward"? And what does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander need to do to win the MVP award this season?

After talking about the Mavericks, who have plenty of depth after adding players like Klay Thompson and Spencer Dinwiddie but will miss Dante Exum after the Australian guard had wrist surgery, Vinnie and Ice talk about the Orlando Magic's defense and their need to add a point guard to their starting lineup.

After last night's win over the Connecticut Sun, the Minnesota Lynx earned a spot in the NBA Finals against the New York Liberty. These are the two best teams in the league, by record, but the Lynx have had the Liberty's number this season. Find out who Ice is predicting will win the series and what you should be looking for.

Finally, the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class is getting ready to be inducted this weekend, and Vinnie has thoughts. Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups make sense, as two players who are maybe underappreciated for their greatness, but Michael Cooper? Walter Davis is given some love as a dominant scorer who played in a league that was very different than it is today.

(03:00) - Reacting to NBA.com's 2024 GM survey

(15:20) - Mavericks' Dante Exum has wrist surgery

(17:35) - Wendell Carter Jr. extension with the Magic

(21:45) - 2024 WNBA Finals: Liberty (1) vs. Lynx (2)

(30:30) - 2024 Hall of Fame class

