NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one where Joel Embiid and the 76ers could use a win

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Minnesota Timberwolves (53-24)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record: 57-25

Net rating: 6.8

Magic number for top-three seed: 1

Remaining schedule: @LAL, WAS, @DEN, ATL, PHX

Remaining strength of schedule: .503

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)

Own tiebreakers against: Thunder, Nuggets, Clippers

2. Denver Nuggets (53-24)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record: 56-26

Net rating: 4.9

Magic number for top-three seed: 2

Remaining schedule: ATL, @UTA, MIN, @SAS, @MEM

Remaining strength of schedule: .426 (easiest in the West)

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)

No relevant tiebreakers

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-25)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record: 56-26

Net rating: 6.3

Magic number for top-three seed: 2

Remaining schedule: @CHA, SAC, SAS, MIL, DAL

Remaining strength of schedule: .457

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)

Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets, Clippers

4. Los Angeles Clippers (49-28)

Projected record: 52-30

Net rating: 3.7

Magic number for top-four seed: 3

Remaining schedule: CLE, @PHX, PHX, UTA, HOU

Remaining strength of schedule: .532

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks

5. Dallas Mavericks (47-30)

Projected record: 50-32

Net rating: 2.3

Magic number for playoff berth: 4

Remaining schedule: HOU, @CHA, @MIA, DET, @OKC

Remaining strength of schedule: .429 (second-easiest in the West)

Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

Own tiebreakers against: Suns, Lakers

6. Phoenix Suns (46-31)

Projected record: 48-34

Net rating: 3.2

Magic number for playoff berth: 4

Remaining schedule: NOP, LAC, @LAC, @SAC, @MIN

Remaining strength of schedule: .623 (hardest in the West)

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans, Warriors

7. New Orleans Pelicans (45-32)

Projected record: 48-34

Net rating: 4.7

Magic number for top-eight seed: 4

Remaining schedule: @PHX, @POR, @SAC, @GSW, LAL

Remaining strength of schedule: .512

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Kings

8. Sacramento Kings (44-33)

Projected record: 47-35

Net rating: 1.2

Magic number for top-eight seed: 5

Remaining schedule: @BKN, @OKC, NOP, PHX, POR

Remaining strength of schedule: .504

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

Own tiebreakers against: Lakers

9. Los Angeles Lakers (44-33)

Projected record: 46-36

Net rating: 0.4

Magic number for top-eight seed: 5

Remaining schedule: CLE, MIN, GSW, @MEM, @NOP

Remaining strength of schedule: .553 (second-hardest in the West)

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Suns

10. Golden State Warriors (42-35)

Projected record: 45-37

Net rating: 2.2

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 1

Remaining schedule: UTA, @LAL, @POR, NOP, UTA

Remaining strength of schedule: .436

Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Rockets

11. Houston Rockets (38-39)

Projected record: 41-41

Net rating: 0.7

Magic number for play-in tournament berth: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: @DAL, ORL, @UTA, @POR, @LAC

Remaining strength of schedule: .496

Highest possible finish: No. 10 seed

No relevant tiebreakers

Saturday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Cavaliers at Lakers (3:30 p.m.)

LAL will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss

Hawks at Nuggets (9 p.m.)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (61-16)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-30)

Projected record: 49-33

Net rating: 3.1

Magic number for No. 2 seed: 5

Remaining schedule: NYK, BOS, ORL, @OKC, @ORL

Remaining strength of schedule: .644 (hardest in the East)

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Heat

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-31)

Projected record: 49-33

Net rating: 2.8

Magic number for top-four seed: 4

Remaining schedule: @LAL, @LAC, MEM, IND, CHA

Remaining strength of schedule: .474

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

No relevant tiebreakers

4. Orlando Magic (45-32)

Projected record: 48-34

Net rating: 2.3

Magic number for playoff berth: 3

Remaining schedule: CHI, @HOU, @MIL, @PHI, MIL

Remaining strength of schedule: .548

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Pacers

5. New York Knicks (45-32)

Projected record: 48-34

Net rating: 4.8

Magic number for playoff berth: 3

Remaining schedule: @MIL, @CHI, @BOS, BKN, CHI

Remaining strength of schedule: .551 (second-hardest in the East)

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Heat, 76ers

6. Indiana Pacers (44-34)

Projected record: 46-36

Net rating: 2.5

Magic number for playoff berth: 4

Remaining schedule: MIA, @TOR, @CLE, ATL

Remaining strength of schedule: .484

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Knicks, 76ers

7. Miami Heat (43-34)

Projected record: 46-36

Net rating: 1.7

Magic number for playoff berth: 5

Remaining schedule: @IND, @ATL, DAL, TOR, TOR

Remaining strength of schedule: .453

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Magic

8. Philadelphia 76ers (42-35)

Projected record: 46-36

Net rating: 2.3

Magic number for top-eight seed: 1

Remaining schedule: @MEM, @SAS, DET, ORL, BKN

Remaining strength of schedule: .348 (easiest in the East)

Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)

Own tiebreakers against: Magic

9. Chicago Bulls (37-40)

Clinched play-in berth

Projected record: 39-43

Net rating: -1.8

Magic number for No. 9 seed: 4

Remaining schedule: @ORL, NYK, @DET, @WAS, @NYK

Remaining strength of schedule: .422 (second-easiest in the East)

Highest possible finish: No. 7 seed

Own tiebreakers against: 76ers, Hawks

10. Atlanta Hawks (36-41)

Clinched play-in berth

Projected record: 38-44

Net rating: -1.2

Magic number for No. 9 seed: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: @DEN, MIA, CHA, @MIN, @IND

Remaining strength of schedule: .549

Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed

No relevant tiebreakers

Saturday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Cavaliers at Lakers (3:30 p.m.)

CLE will clinch at least the No. 7 seed with a win and a PHI loss

76ers at Grizzlies (8 p.m.)

PHI clinches at least the No. 8 seed with a win

PHI will be eliminated from contention for the No. 3 seed with a loss and a CLE win

Hawks at Nuggets (9 p.m.)