NBA All-Star Game: 18-year-old fan wins $100,000 by beating Damian Lillard in 3-point contest

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game wasn't a hit with fans and media in terms of format or presentation, which will probably compel league executives to something new next year. However, one person was probably extremely happy with the events of All-Star weekend.

Jaren Barajas, an 18-year-old college student, won $100,000 by defeating All-Star Damian Lillard in a 3-point shooting contest during Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game.

In the contest, called "The MrBeast Challenge," Barajas had to hit a 3-pointer before Lillard swished three long-range shots. (The Milwaukee Bucks star probably gave the student a better chance by taking his shots from the logo, rather the 3-point line.)

To the delight of the fans watching at Chase Center, the NBA stars on the court and, of course, Barajas himself, he banked in his 3-point attempt and earned the contest's $100,000 prize.

"This is going to mean the world to me, it's going to help my family a lot and definitely my future," Barajas said, via the Associated Press. "Hopefully. it'll help me pay for my education — which it will."

Barajas is studying business at Los Medanos College, a two-year college, and eventually plans to transfer.

There was a little bit of pressure as the contest suddenly had a time limit because it was running long and took place amid the All-Star Game, essentially serving as a timeout promotion, as Yahoo Sports' Jason Owens put it.

"It was coming down to the wire, we had 30 seconds left and my dad always tells me use the backboard," Barajas said, via the Associated Press. "That's what I had to do to make it go in."

Lillard, playing the NBA All-Star Game in his native Bay Area, was happy to play a role in the young fan's good fortune.

"I went out there and I made the first two and I'm not going to say I lost on purpose, but I didn't," Lillard said, via the AP. "I was trying to make the shot. I was trying to get a quality make. I was just happy to see his real excitement. That's life-changing for somebody."

Part of Barajas' luck was participating in the contest to begin with. His father found tickets in their price range on Saturday and purchased the seats. Arriving to Chase Center early, Barajas was asked if he would like to take part in the contest.

"It was all luck, meant to be, I don’t know,” Michael Barajas said to the AP. "I can’t believe it."