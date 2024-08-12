NASCAR: Austin Dillon spins Joey Logano and crashes Joey Logano to win at Richmond

Austin Dillon spun Joey Logano and then crashed Denny Hamlin to get a spot in the playoffs.

Dillon lost the lead to Logano on a green-white-checker restart before spinning Logano on the final lap and hooking Hamlin as Hamlin went for the lead in Turn 4 after Dillon spun Logano.

It was a shameful display of driving by a driver desperate for the playoffs. And though it’s easy to blame Dillon for his actions, the real blame lies with NASCAR as the sanctioning body refuses to consistently enforce driving standards for its drivers.

“I don’t know man, it’s been two years and this is the first car I’ve had a shot to win,” Dillon said when asked about his actions by NBC.