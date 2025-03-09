Myles Garrett, Browns reportedly agree on contract extension making him highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

All is well again between Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns. The two sides have agreed on a contract extension that will pay the defensive end an average annual salary of $40 million and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The extension makes Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.