Monday Night Football: How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants game tonight

Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 14 of the 2023 season with a primetime doubleheader: the Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins on ESPN, and the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants on ABC and ESPN+. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Packers vs. Giants, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Packers vs. Giantsgame:

Date: Monday, Dec. 11

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+

What channel is the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants game on?

Monday Night Football airs on ABC and ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants game on Monday Night Football:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: