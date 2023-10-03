National

MLB playoffs extravaganza Day 1 live tracker: Rangers vs. Rays kicks off four-game wild-card slate

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz celebrates his double off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The 2023 MLB playoffs kick off with two teams on very different trajectories over the final weeks of the regular season. The Tampa Bay Rays were able to relax — somewhat — as the season wound down. The team clinched a postseason spot in mid-September and was able to rest injured first baseman Yandy Díaz as the season concluded.

The Texas Rangers fought tooth and nail just to be here. The team didn't clinch a spot in the postseason until Saturday and was still playing for the AL West title Sunday. The Rangers came up short there, pushing them into Tuesday's wild-card round.

The teams will lead off a busy day of baseball Tuesday, with a total of four games being played. Following Rangers-Rays, the Toronto Blue Jays will play the Minnesota Twins, the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Miami Marlins will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports brings you the latest news, scores and injuries during the first day of the MLB postseason.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Win a Tulsa Oktoberfest Four Pack

Everything you know and love about the Tulsa Oktoberfest is coming back in 2023 and KRMG wants to send you there to take in all the family-friendly fun!

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!