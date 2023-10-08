MLB playoffs 2023: Rangers' offensive juggernaut rolls on with ALDS Game 2 victory over Orioles

It was a wild one on Sunday in Baltimore. The Orioles' faithful came out in full force, and though they didn't get a win for the home team, they did get an impressive baseball show.

After a close loss Saturday in ALDS Game 1, the Orioles fell again in a slugfest of epic proportions in Game 2.

No. 5 Texas Rangers at No. 1 Baltimore Orioles, Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 8 (Texas leads 2-0)

Game summary:

Baltimore took an early 2-0 lead on three singles and a walk in the first, and Texas answered — and then some. The Rangers batted around in the second, including two walks, four singles and a double, as they put up five runs. That chased Orioles rookie Grayson Rodriguez after 1⅔ innings pitched.

The Rangers’ offense didn’t let up from there. Bryan Baker gave up three consecutive one-out walks in the third, which ended his day. Then Jacob Webb surrendered a grand slam against the first batter he faced. Just like that, it was 9-2 Rangers.

The Orioles’ bats continued to make waves — the seventh was the only inning in which they went 1-2-3 — and started to cut into the deficit a bit with two runs in the fourth and a Gunnar Henderson solo shot in the fifth.

His first Postseason home run 💪 pic.twitter.com/EIWfQspa8X — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 8, 2023

Still, the Rangers’ juggernaut rolled on, tacking on a 10th run in the top of the fifth and another in the top of the ninth to make it 11-5.

But the Orioles wouldn't go away quietly. With one out in the ninth, Gunnar Henderson walked and Austin Hays singled to bring up Aaron Hicks, who delivered a three-run home run that ultimately made the final result look a lot closer than this one felt. Two more quick outs, and the series was 2-0 Rangers.

Key moment:

After putting up a five-spot to take a 5-2 lead in the second inning, the Rangers’ offense eliminated any doubt about how this game would go in the third. With one out, walks from Leody Tavares, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager loaded the bases for Mitch Garver, who worked a 3-1 count and then did this:

Sure, there was a lot of baseball left at that point, but a 9-2 lead at any time will take the wind out of the opponents’ sails.

Impact player:

A pinnacle of postseason patience, Corey Seager became the first player in MLB playoff history to record five walks in one game Sunday.

It was part of an 11-walk day for the Rangers, who left some of the Orioles’ best pitchers looking for answers and finding none.

What’s next?

The Rangers finally get to go home, and they do so with a 2-0 series lead. After road series in Seattle, Tampa and Baltimore, the Rangers now have at least one home game ahead of them.

Game 3 of this series begins at 8:03 p.m. ET Tuesday in Arlington. The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi looking for the series sweep, while the Orioles will attempt to turn the tide of this matchup and earn their first victory of the 2023 postseason.