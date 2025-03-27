MLB Opening Day 2025: Orioles' Tyler O'Neill extends historic home run streak to 6 with latest Opening Day shot

Tyler O’Neill is at it again.

O’Neill, now with the Baltimore Orioles, hit yet another home run on Opening Day on Thursday afternoon. It marked his sixth straight Opening Day with a home run, which is the longest streak in MLB history.

O’Neill, in the third inning of the Orioles’ matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays, drilled a deep shot over the right field wall at Rogers Centre off starter Jose Berrios. That three-run shot suddenly put the Orioles up 5-0.

TYLER O'NEILL HAS HOMERED ON #OPENINGDAY IN SIX STRAIGHT SEASONS! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0hE5YV87E7 — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2025

O’Neill, who spent his first six seasons in the league with the St. Louis Cardinals before last year’s stint with the Boston Red Sox, signed a three-year, $49.5 million deal with Baltimore this past offseason. His Opening Day home run streak dates back to 2020, when he hit a homer off of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove.

He's now done it in every year since — including twice now against the Blue Jays — and he revealed after last year's shot that he knows exactly where he stands with this very unique record.

"I knew what was going on for sure … You always want to kick the season off with a bang," he <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/tyler-oneill-celebrates-baseballs-return-with-5th-straight-opening-day-home-run-124900956.html">said</a>. "Fortunately, I've been able to do it a [five] times in a row now. Just having a lot of fun out there."

O'Neill broke the record with last year's shot. Todd Hundley, Gary Carter and Yogi Berra are tied in second on the all-time list with four straight Opening Day home runs.

O’Neill, 29, had 31 home runs and 61 RBI on 99 hits last season with the Red Sox. It marked just his second season where he’s played in at least 100 games in his career, though Boston went just 81-81 and missed the playoffs for a third-straight campaign.

At this point, it wouldn’t be Opening Day without an O’Neill home run. With how long this streak has been going for, and the fact that O'Neill is the first person to touch that record in nearly three decades, how long this record will stand for is truly anybody's guess.

