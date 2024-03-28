MLB Opening Day 2024: Rangers unveil franchise's 1st World Series banner

Playing in 64th MLB Opening Day, fifth stadium and second city, the Texas Rangers unveiled a first in franchise history: a World Series banner.

The reigning champs began their season by revealing the most visible spoil of their first MLB title before facing the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field. Manager Bruce Bochy and pitcher Josh Sborz began the fun by wheeling out the Commissioner's Trophy.

"I know you've waited a long time, but we now share the World Series championship trophy with you. And we're looking forward to riding with you for another incredible season," Bochy said to the crowd.

Then came the banner, complete with Queen's "We Are The Champions."

The next phase of the Rangers' celebration will come before their next game Saturday, when the players and staff will be presented their World Series rings. Expect very large amounts of diamonds.

The Rangers finally broke through in the Fall Classic last year against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The win was the culmination of years of investing, both in young players, such as Evan Carter and Josh Jung, and in large free agent contracts, such as World Series MVP Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. And, of course, there was the unexpected stardom of Adolis García.

The MLB trade deadline wound up being pivotal after the team's hot start began to cool. Starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Max Scherzer both had their moments down their stretch and into the playoffs, though the team ended up falling short in September when the Houston Astros beat them out for the AL West title.

The Rangers got the last laugh against the Astros and then some in the ALCS, then took down the D-Backs to finally get the World Series monkey off their backs after falling short in 2010 and 2011.