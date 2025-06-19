Minnesota state Sen. Hoffman credits daughter for 'saving countless other lives'

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife are crediting their daughter Hope for "saving countless other lives" on the night the couple was shot and wounded at their home in what prosecutors called an assassination attempt.

"Without Hope, we wouldn't be here right now," the Democratic state senator and his wife said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP. "Our daughter's quick instincts and wherewithal to state that her dad is Senator John Hoffman when she called 911 led the police getting to the Hortman's so quickly and saving countless other lives."

Vance Boelter is accused of shooting and wounding John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their house in Champlin, Minnesota, as well as shooting and killing state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in nearby Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning, authorities said. Boelter allegedly showed up to their doors impersonating a police officer, officials said.

But two other lawmakers were spared the night of the shootings, according to acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Joseph Thompson.

After Boelter allegedly shot the Hoffmans, prosecutors said he drove to a state representative's house in Maple Grove. That lawmaker was not home as she and her family were on vacation, Thompson said, and Boelter left the scene.

Boelter then allegedly drove to a state senator's home in New Hope and parked on the street, Thompson said.

After learning of the shooting at Hoffman's home, New Hope police dispatched an officer to the New Hope lawmaker's house, Thompson said. When the officer arrived, she saw Boelter's car parked down the block and she believed Boelter was an officer dispatched to the scene, Thompson said.

The officer pulled up next to Boelter, rolled down her window and tried to speak with him, but he did not respond and stared straight ahead, Thompson said. So the New Hope officer drove to the state senator's home and waited for other law enforcement, and by that time, Boelter had left the scene, Thompson said.

After learning of the shooting at the Hoffmans', officers were proactively dispatched the Brooklyn Park home of his fellow lawmaker, former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman.

When two Brooklyn Park officers arrived at the Hortmans', they saw Boelter's SUV in the driveway with emergency lights flashing and Boelter standing in front of the house, Thompson said.

Boelter saw the officers and allegedly started shooting and running into the house, killing Melissa Hortman and her husband, Thompson said.

The officers fired at Boelter as he allegedly rushed into the home, Thompson said, but the suspect escaped into the house and out the back.

Boelter, who was arrested Sunday night, allegedly had a list of 45 elected officials in notebooks in his car, Thompson said.

He faces federal charges including stalking and firearms charges and state charges including first-degree murder, officials said.

The Hoffmans are recovering from their injuries. John Hoffman was shot nine times and Yvette was shot eight times, Yvette said, according to a message released by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

