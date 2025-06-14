Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman killed, State Sen. John Hoffman in grave condition in 'targeted political violence'

BROOKLYN PARK, MN — A Minnesota state representative and her husband were shot and killed, and a state senator and his wife were shot and wounded in an "act of targeted political violence" at their homes early Saturday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.

A manhunt is now underway for the gunman who was impersonating a police officer, authorities said.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband were shot and killed in what appears to be a "politically-motivated assassination," Walz said at a news conference.

Hortman, formerly the Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, "was a formidable public servant," the governor said of his friend. "She is irreplaceable."

State Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife were both shot multiple times and underwent surgery, the governor said.

"We're cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt," Walz said.

The two shooting locations are a few miles away from each other in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, just north of Minneapolis.

Hoffman and his wife were shot around 2 a.m. in Champlin, Superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Drew Evans said.

After Hoffman was shot, officers were heading to pro-actively check on Hortman when they encountered the suspect at Hortman's home around 3:35 a.m., Evans said.

The officers found a person who was dressed as a police officer -- wearing a vest and a badge, and with a Taser and other equipment -- at the door, coming out of Hortman's house, police said.

The suspect fired at the officers; gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was able to escape and flee on foot, authorities said.

The suspect's vehicle -- which looked like a police vehicle, including police lights -- was in Hortman's driveway, authorities said.

A list of other possible targets was retrieved from the suspect’s vehicle, authorities said. Police said the list had "many lawmakers," including the victims.

Security resources have been dispatched to protect those people named on the list, authorities said.

The gunman did say something to the victims, police said, but authorities did not reveal what that was.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and said "such horrific violence will not be tolerated," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on social media.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she's closely monitoring the situation.

"This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," she said in a statement.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also condemned the violence and said "every leader must unequivocally condemn it."

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin, formerly the Minnesota Democratic party chair, said he’s friends with both Hoffman and Hortman.

"Speaker Hortman was a leader in every sense of the word -- from ushering in free lunch for our kids, to protecting women’s rights and reproductive care, to standing up for Minnesota families," Martin said in a statement. "Melissa was also a close friend whom I've known since the very start of her political career. She was someone I personally relied on for advice, counsel, and friendship and I am beyond words. As I said many times when I introduced her at events, she is the very best Speaker of the House that Minnesota has ever had."

"This senseless violence must end. These heinous murders are a reflection of the extremism and political violence that have been fomented in our country," Martin said. "Today, we recommit ourselves to fight harder for the values that Melissa and Mark embodied -- building a kinder, more just, and loving world. If this murderer thinks we will be silenced, he’s wrong."

With the manhunt ongoing, police are urging community members to be cautious. Brooklyn Park is under a shelter in place order, officials said.

Police warned, if an officer comes to your door, call 911 to confirm that the officer is supposed to be there.

"Police are asking that no one open their door to a lone police officer," the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said. "Licensed officers are working in pairs."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

