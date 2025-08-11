Milwaukee area drying out after weekend rain causes record flooding on multiple rivers

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — The Milwaukee area began drying out Monday after weekend rain hit unofficial state records of more than 14 inches (36 centimeters) in less than 24 hours, leading multiple rivers to flood at record-high levels, washing out vehicles, flooding basements and cutting power to thousands of homes.

No fatalities had been reported as of Monday morning from the storms that began Saturday night and stretched into Sunday. Road closures were more isolated Monday as flood warnings continued in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Ozaukee counties. About 3,000 homes in the area remained without power as of Monday morning.

Tom Groppi told WISN-TV that the basement of his Milwaukee home never flooded in more than 50 years, but he had 3 feet (about 91 centimeters) of water in it this weekend.

“What are you going to do?” he said with a laugh. “I’ve been lucky.”

The National Weather Service predicted more rain for the area Monday night, but nothing like the prolonged deluge Saturday into Sunday that caused the flash flooding.

“We are not expecting the level that we saw over the weekend, but there could be some areas that get some heavy downpours," said Sarah Marquardt, a National Weather Service meteorologist at the Milwaukee/Sullivan office. That could prolong areas with standing water but not result in additional flooding, she said.

The National Weather Service said four rivers in the Milwaukee area hit record-high levels over the weekend. The official two-day rain total at the Milwaukee airport of 6.91 inches (about 17.6 centimeters) was the second-highest on record, Marquardt said. The record was 7.18 inches set in June 2008. The single-day total at the airport on Saturday of 5.74 inches (about 14.6 centimeters) was second only to the record of 6.81 inches set in 1986, Marquardt said.

Unofficial two-day rain totals in the 10- to 12-inch range, with one reading exceeding more than 14 inches (about 35.6 centimeters) in northwestern Milwaukee County, would set record highs for the state once verified over the coming weeks, Marquardt said. The current state record is 11.72 inches (about 29.8 centimeters) set in 1946.

The Kinnickinnic, Milwaukee, Menominee and Root rivers all hit record highs over the weekend, with the Milwaukee River going more than 4-feet over flood level, Marquardt said.

A teenager clinging to a tree branch and standing on a submerged log was rescued by firefighters on Sunday afternoon after getting swept away in quickly moving water on a road flooded by the Root River in Franklin, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. He was rescued by firefighters on an inflatable boat about 100 yards (91 meters) downstream from where he entered, the Franklin Fire Department said. He was unharmed.

The flash flooding led to the cancellation of the final day of the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis outside of Milwaukee on Sunday, as well as USA Triathlon's Sprint and Paratriathlon National Championships in Milwaukee. Thousands of athletes from around the country were expected to participate in that event.

Firefighters responded to over 600 calls including for gas leaks, flooded basements, electrical outages and water rescues, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

