Miami LB Adarius Hayes released from hospital following car crash that left 3 people including 2 children dead

University of Miami linebacker Adarius Hayes has been released from a Florida hospital following his involvement in a car crash on Saturday that left three people dead.

Per the Largo Police Department, a Dodge Durango driven by Hayes and a Kia Soul collided Saturday afternoon at an intersection in the Tampa suburb of Largo, Hayes' hometown.

Gail Price, 78, was driving the Kia Soul with 10-year-old Jabari Elijah Solomon and 4-year-old Charlie Herbert Solomon Riveria as passengers, according to police. Price, Solomon and Riveria died in the crash. Another passenger in the Kia was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

A police investigation into the collision is ongoing. No charges have been filed, and Largo Police public information officer Megan Santo said that "there were no signs of impairment with either driver of the vehicles."

The nature of Hayes' injuries are unclear. Miami announced his release from the hospital on Monday in a statement.

"We are aware of a car crash that occurred on the afternoon of May 10 in Largo, Fla., involving student-athlete Adarius Hayes," the university's statement reads. "Adarius was hospitalized and released, and we are currently working to gather more information.

"We are deeply saddened to learn the crash resulted in three fatalities, as confirmed by Largo Police, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those lost."

Per local reports, a memorial was placed at the intersection in memory of Price, Solomon and Riveria. Hayes' Miami teammate Raul Popo Aguirre posted a message of support for Hayes on social media after he was hospitalized on Saturday.

Hayes, 20, is a rising sophomore at Miami. A four-star recruit, Hayes played in 12 games as a freshman, primarily on special teams. He tallied four tackles, one pass defended and one interception.