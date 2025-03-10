Men's basketball AP poll: Duke jumps to No. 1 entering wide open ACC tournament

Conference tournament week is here, and Duke has a very clear path toward an ACC title as the top team in the country.

Here's everything you missed in the final week of the regular season, and the last Associated Press poll before Selection Sunday.

Duke jumps to No. 1

Auburn's run at the top of college basketball has come to an end, but it (likely) won't matter much.

The Tigers ended the season with back-to-back losses last week. First they fell on the road at Texas A&M, which snapped a six-game win streak. Alabama then stunned the Tigers on the road with a buzzer beater in overtime on Saturday. That dropped Auburn to 27-4 on the season.

Despite the rough finish, Auburn is still the top seed in the SEC tournament this week and still very much so on pace to claim the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. The only real competition to that spot is Duke, which still has some work to do despite taking the No. 1 ranking in this week's AP poll.

The Blue Devils ended the season with a 28-3 record, and rolled through the ACC almost completely without issue. They won eight straight to end the season, all of which were by double digits, and beat North Carolina 82-69 on Saturday on the road to get a clean sweep in the rivalry matchup this year. They had the nation's largest scoring margin in 22.1 points per game, and lost just a single conference game. Behind star freshman Cooper Flagg, Duke easily took the ACC title and is entering the tournament as its top seed.

If anyone is going to stop them in Charlotte, it'll be Louisville or Clemson — though both of which are still a bit of a long shot. Clemson is the only ACC team to beat Duke, which it did 77-71 at home in February. The ACC title is very much Duke's to lose.

Auburn fell to No. 3 with its losses in this week's poll. Houston, the top team in the Big 12, moved up a spot to No. 2. Florida and Alabama then rounded out the top five. The SEC, which is looking at a record number of bids in the tournament, had seven ranked teams.

If Duke is going to overtake Auburn and take the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, it has to continue its dominant run in Charlotte without a single misstep. And it'll take an immediate loss from the Tigers in their tournament in Nashville. It's not impossible, but all has to go right for Duke to pull this off.

Games to watch this week

Saturday, March 15

Big 12 championship game | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN

Big East championship game | 6:30 ET | Fox

ACC championship game | 8:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday, March 16

SEC championship game | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

Big Ten championship game | 3:30 p.m. ET | CBS

Selection Sunday | 6 p.m. ET | CBS

AP Top 25

The full Associated Press men’s basketball poll from March 3, 2025.

1. Duke (28-3)

2. Houston (27-4)

3. Auburn (27-4)

4. Florida (27-4)

5. Alabama (24-7)

6. St. John's (27-4)

7. Michigan State (26-5)

8. Tennessee (25-6)

9. Texas Tech (24-7)

10. Clemson (26-5)

11. Maryland (24-7)

12. Iowa State (23-8)

13. Louisville (25-6)

14. Texas A&M (22-9)

15. Kentucky (21-10)

16. Memphis (26-5)

17. BYU (23-8)

18. Wisconsin (23-8)

19. Saint Mary's (27-4)

20. Purdue (21-10)

21. Missouri (21-10)

22. Michigan (22-9)

23. Oregon (23-8)

24. Illinois (20-11)

25. Marquette (22-9)

Others receiving votes: Drake 103, Arizona 82, UCLA 52, UC San Diego 39, UConn 38, Gonzaga 28, New Mexico 20, Creighton 18, Mississippi 17, VCU 6, High Point 4, Kansas 3, Akron 2, McNeese State 1, Xavier 1