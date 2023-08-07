Mattel Adventure Park, opening in 2024, will feature a life-size Barbie Beach House and a Hot Wheels roller coaster. Here's what else you can expect.

Move aside, Astroworld! Barbie and her friends are coming to town.

Mattel Adventure Park, a full-scale amusement park featuring your favorite Mattel toys and games — Barbie, Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends, Masters of the Universe, Magic 8 Ball, Pictionary, UNO and more — will be arriving in 2024.

While the details are still unfolding, Yahoo Entertainment is revealing the latest attractions currently in development. Here’s everything we know so far.

When and where will the park open?

Mattel Adventure Park is set to open sometime in 2024 at VAI Resort, located just south of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Built in collaboration with Epic Resort Destinations, it will serve as a year-round Arizona entertainment destination and will be the state's first fully themed indoor/outdoor amusement park.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weirs tells Yahoo Entertainment the city has experienced “significant growth over the past several years,” being the first stop of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and having recently hosted this year’s Super Bowl, so now is the perfect time to welcome Barbie and her friends. “Glendale was the perfect location because of its accessibility, climate, growth mindset and proximity to other larger markets in the region,” he says.

What rides will Mattel Adventure Park have?

While many of the attractions are still developing, the park tells Yahoo Entertainment that it will include:

A full-scale Barbie experience:

A life-size Beach House with hologram technology to bring Barbie to life. It will also include a "flying theater" and full-scale Dream Closet Experience.

A Barbie rooftop bar and restaurant with expansive views of the property. Of course, it comes with pink drinks as well as sweet and savory snacks.

Two Hot Wheels-themed roller coasters:

"Hot Wheels Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride," the first-ever family coaster featuring the famous hot rod’s skull design that climbs 84 feet in the air.

"Twin Mill Racer," a double-looping ride guaranteed to give a serious adrenaline boost. It will feature a double loop and two corkscrews, the first coaster of its kind in Arizona.

Fans can get a sneak peek of Hot Wheels Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride roller coaster at Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, premiering at Desert Diamond Arena on August 19 and 20.

Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor:

An area featuring seven family-friendly experiential attractions and rides with dedicated indoor play space for “little adventurers.”

Master of the Universe’s Castle Grayskull:

A 4,500 square-foot laser tag arena in the likeness of the iconic Castle Grayskull fortress.

A mini golf experience:

This will feature nine holes inspired by Magic 8 Ball, Pictionary and other beloved Mattel games. There will also be a "larger-than-life" custom-climb UNO structure.

How big is it? (And is it just for kids?)

The Mattel Adventure Park will span nine acres and will feature an outdoor concert venue, four hotel towers, a sand beach, a nightclub and more. And no, it's not just for kids! There are plenty of adult activities to enjoy (including private bars and sections blocked off that are adults-only), which Mattel has yet to reveal details about.

Upon completion, the hotel will be the largest hotel in Arizona with over 1,100 rooms, 12 restaurants, a $40 million, 360-degree rotating stage and much more.

What about the extreme summer heat?

The park is the first indoor/outdoor amusement park in the state, and as Mayor Weirs explains, everything has been accounted for.

"All the queues for the rides are indoors," he says. "This is a park that is perfectly set up for our climate. No concerns about the summer heat. On the contrary, it will be a wonderful escape from the heat for the families, especially in the summer."

How will it impact the local economy?

The project will bring over 2,000 jobs to the area and help to further promote Glendale as a destination.

“We are expecting a significant boost to our already vibrant city and thriving economy,” he says. “The development itself helps build the funds for our CIP [capital improvement plan] projects. This will directly benefit our residents and visitors as Glendale will be able to improve roads, parks, services, etc.”

Furthermore, “it will also boost our arts fund, which helps us build a robust arts and culture program for the community. The benefits are not just for Glendale, but for neighboring cities and the region as a whole.”

How much are tickets?

Prices for the park have yet to be announced.

If you want to keep an eye on the progress, check out the construction camera on the park's website.