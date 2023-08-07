Matt Ryan reflects on time with Colts, doesn't rule out NFL return: 'I'm staying in shape'

When we last heard from Matt Ryan, he was fresh off of a tough season with the Indianapolis Colts. Now, with his debut as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports on the horizon, he's had an opportunity to reflect on the most recent chapter of his career as a quarterback.

"I mean, it was a s***tshow, you know, it was a s***show of 18 months basically is the best way to describe it," Ryan said via Josh Kendall of The Athletic."But I think everybody in our family handled it well and came out of it stronger and in a really good spot."

His tenure with the Colts began when has was traded from the Atlanta Falcons after 14 seasons. In 12 games, he threw for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, getting sacked 38 times. Ryan was benched twice in the 4-12-1 season that saw the hiring of the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as head coach.

Ryan was selected with the Falcons' third overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft and still holds team records for passing touchdowns, passing yards, completions and wins. Despite being traded, Ryan doesn't hold hard feelings toward his longtime team. He admitted to The Athletic he was "surprised" by the trade, which he said came as part of a sudden shift.

"Things kind of escalated quickly within one week and the entire dynamic changed," Ryan said."That part was hard, there's no doubt about it because for 14 years every morning I woke up, I knew exactly what was expected of me. When that changes, that part was difficult, but you get thrust in through a new situation so quickly."

The 38-year-old was released from the Colts in March and announced that he was joining CBS Sports two months later. At the time, he was clear that he wasn't retiring and he appears to be holding to that.

"I'm staying in shape," he told The Athletic. "I think it is kind of, 'You know my number. You know where I'm at.' If anything were to come up, you know, we'll see. [CBS] is where my focus is at right now. But we'll see how the season shakes out."

Ryan is set to call his first games for CBS in September, starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Minnesota Vikings, he said. He added that will join longtime analyst Andrew Catalon and former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber on the air.