Masters 2025 Par 3 Contest: Tee times, past winners and how to watch the one-round competition

The first round of the 2025 Masters doesn't get underway until Thursday, but a number of golf stars will take to the course a day early to take part in one of the event's most storied traditions. The Masters Par 3 Contest will take place Wednesday, and promises to be a fun warmup ahead of the first round.
Ninety-one players — including current golfers and past champions — will take on Augusta's Par 3 course in a one-round competition Wednesday. Masters Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler will be among that group, as will other standouts like Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Player and Tom Watson.
Here's what you need to know about the Masters Par 3 Contest before all the action gets underway.
What is the Masters Par 3 Contest?
The Masters Par 3 Contest is a tradition at Augusta National. A day before the first round of the Masters, golfers play a one-round competition on Augusta's Par 3 course. It's more of a relaxed atmosphere, as golfers often involve their children in the festivities.
Augusta's Par 3 course spans nine holes. The Par 3 Contest began in 1960 and has grown more popular since its inception. The course underwent a significant renovation ahead of the 2023 Masters Par 3 Contest.
How to watch the Masters Par 3 Contest?
The Masters Par 3 Contest will air on ESPN on Wednesday. Masters coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET. The network will broadcast the Par 3 Contest starting at 2 p.m. ET. It will run until 4 p.m ET.
The Masters app, Masters.com and ESPN+ will provide early streaming coverage.
Is there a Masters Par 3 Contest prize?
There's no money associated with winning the Masters Par 3 Contest. Golfers receive a trophy for taking home the top prize at the event.
While that sounds harmless, there's a reason golfers should avoid winning the Par 3 Contest. Some believe there's a Masters Par 3 Contest curse. No golfer who has won the Par 3 Contest has gone on to win the Masters that same year.
Masters Par 3 Contest tee times
All times listed below are ET.
12 p.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Angel Cabrera
12:07 p.m.: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
12:14 p.m.: Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Min Woo Lee
12:21 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris, Evan Beck
12:28 p.m.: Ian Woosnam, Larry Mize, Bernhard Langer
12:35 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tom Kim
12:49 p.m.: Gary Player, Charl Schwartzel, Thriston Lawrence
12:56 p.m.: Tom Watson, Mark O'Meara, Nick Faldo
1:03 p.m.: Davis Riley, Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson
1:10 p.m.: Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Justin Hastings
1:17 p.m. Billy Horschel, Kevin Yu, Nick Dunlap
1:24 p.m.: Matt McCarty, Maverick McNealy, Jhonattan Vegas
1:38 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Matthieu Pavon, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:45 p.m. Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, Justin Rose
1:52 p.m.: Max Greyserman, Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson
1:59 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, Nicolas Echavarria
2:06 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg, Aaron Rai
2:13 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, J.J. Spaun, Cameron Young
2:27 p.m.: Ben Crenshaw, Hiroshi Tai, Noah Kent
2:34 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Cameron Davis, Tom Hoge
2:41 p.m.: Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk
2:48 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Michael Kim, Brian Campbell
2:55 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
3:02 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger, Fred Couples
3:16 p.m.: Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, Harris English
3:23 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners, Nick Taylor
3:30 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland
3:37 p.m.: Rafael Campos, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm
3:44 p.m.: Jose Luis Ballester, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed
3:51 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson
4:05 p.m.: Danny Willett, Laurie Canter
4:12 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau
Masters Par 3 Contest previous winners
A variety of golfers have won the Masters Par 3 Contest over the years, with a handful taking home the trophy multiple times. Again, no golfer who has won the Par 3 Contest has also won the Masters in the same year.
1960: Sam Snead
1961: Deana Beman
1962: Bruce Crampton
1963: George Bayer
1964: Labron Harris Jr.
1965: Art Wall Jr.
1966: Terry Dill
1967: Arnold Palmer
1968: Bob Rosburg
1969: Bob Lunn
1970: Harold Henning
1971: Dave Stockton
1972: Steve Melnyk
1973: Gay Brewer
1974: Sam Snead
1975: Isao Aoki
1976: Jay Haas
1977: Tom Weiskopf
1978: Lou Graham
1979: Joe Inman
1980: Johnny Miller
1981: Isao Aoki
1982: Tom Watson
1983: Hale Irwin
1984: Tommy Aaron
1985: Hubert Green
1986: Gary Koch
1987: Bren Crenshaw
1988: Tsuneyuki Nakajima
1989: Bob Gilder
1990: Raymond Floyd
1991: Rocco Mediate
1992: Davis Love III
1993: Chip Beck
1994: Vijay Singh
1995: Hal Sutton
1996: Jay Haas
1997: Sandy Lyle
1998: Sandy Lyle
1999: Jor Durant
2000: Chris Perry
2001: David Toms
2002: Nice Price
2003: Pádraig Harrington and David Toms (joint winners)
2004: Pádraig Harrington
2005: Jerry Pate
2006: Ben Crane
2007: Mark O'Meara
2008: Rory Sabbatini
2009: Tim Clark
2010: Louis Oosthuizen
2011: Luke Donald
2012: Jonathan Byrd and Pádraig Harrington (joint winners)
2013: Ted Potter Jr.
2014: Ryan Moore
2015: Kevin Streelman
2016: Jimmy Walker
2017: N/A (canceled due to rain)
2018: Tom Watson
2019: Matt Wallace
2020: N/A (canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic)
2021: N/A (canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic)
2022: Mackenzie Hughes and Mike Weir (joint winners)
2023: Tom Hoge
2024: Rickie Fowler
When does the 2025 Masters start?
The first round of the 2025 Masters kicks off Thursday morning. The honorary starters will take the course at 7:30 a.m. ET to get things started.
