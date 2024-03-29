March Madness: Clemson shuts down Caleb Love, Arizona to reach first Elite Eight since 1980

LOS ANGELES — For the first time in more than four decades, Clemson is headed to the Elite Eight.

The Tigers, after shutting down Caleb Love and No. 2 Arizona almost completely in the opening minutes on Thursday night in Los Angeles, held on down the stretch to grab the 77-72 win over the Wildcats. That officially secured just their program's second ever trip to the Elite Eight. It also marked Arizona's fourth straight Sweet 16 loss, and second in three seasons under head coach Tommy Lloyd .

For much of the night, Caleb Love and the Wildcats’ offense in general was just off. They got off to perhaps the worst possible start, opening the game on the wrong side of a 16-6 run while Love went 0-of-5 from the field. Clemson continued to take full advantage of the moment, too, and kept its double digit lead deep into the half. Chase Hunter stuffed 7-footer Oumar Ballo at the rim, and then Chauncey Wiggins followed it with a wide-open 3-pointer after Love committed a bad turnover off the backboard.

Ballo cut the game to single digits at halftime with a pair of dunks, including a huge one-handed slam off an assist from Jaden Bradley, but the Wildcats still entered the locker room down by eight.

Finally, that’s when Love and the Wildcats came alive. They came out of halftime on a 12-4 push and tied the game off a huge and-one from Love just minutes into the period. Love then hit another layup exactly two minutes later, which gave them their first lead of the game. Though Clemson stuck with them from there, the Tigers got into foul trouble early. They sent the Wildcats into the double bonus just seconds after the midway point of the half.

But that stretch was very short-lived. Arizona’s offense soon died down completely once again. The Wildcats, despite reaching the free throw line just about every time they attacked the rim, started settling for bad, quick shots from behind the arc. They made just one of their next 19 field goal attempts, which allowed the Tigers to stay a step ahead the rest of the way.

Arizona came close one last time after Jaden Bradley finally got a 3-pointer to fall, which cut the game to just two points with under a minute left. Yet Hunter came through on the other end, converting an and-one layup that sent coach Brad Brownell into a Tiger Woods-esque fist-pump on the sidelines. His brother, Dillon Hunter, followed suit with a three-point play of his own to seal the five point win.

Ballo led Arizona with 15 points and 15 rebounds, though he went just 1-of-7 from the free throw line. Bradley added 18 points off the bench, and Love finished with 13 points while shooting 0-of-9 from behind the arc.

Hunter led the Tigers with 18 points and six rebounds in the win, and PJ Hall finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Clemson, which has trailed for less than a minute combined in the entire NCAA tournament, will now take on either Alabama or North Carolina in its first Elite Eight appearance since 1980 on Saturday night.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.