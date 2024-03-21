March Madness: No. 11 Duquesne upsets No. 6 BYU for first tournament win in over 50 years

Duquesne pulled off the first upset of the 2024 men’s NCAA tournament.

Jimmy Clark III scored seven straight points for the No. 11 Dukes in the final three minutes as they beat No. 6 BYU 71-67. It’s the first NCAA tournament win by Duquesne since 1969 in the school’s first tournament appearance since 1977.

The Dukes entered the game with a clear plan against the Cougars: prevent the 3-point shot. BYU entered the game shooting over 32 3-pointers per game and were 8-of-25 on Thursday.

Dallin Hall hit a three to cut Duquesne's lead to two with 5.7 seconds to go, but Dae Dae Grant hit both of his free throws after BYU fouled to extend the lead back to two possessions and seal the game.