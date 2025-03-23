March Madness: BYU fends off stunning Wisconsin rally, hands Big Ten its first loss after 10-0 start in NCAA tournament

The Big Ten's perfect start is no more.

No. 6 seed BYU held on for a dramatic 91-89 over No. 3 Wisconsin Saturday, handing the Big Ten its first loss of the NCAA tournament. The Big Ten is now 10-1 in tournament play.

BYU set the tone early that an 11-0 Big Ten start was not meant to be. The Cougars jumped out to a 23-14 lead at the midway point of the fist half then extended it to 47-36 at the break. Wisconsin struggled to slow a BYU offensive that was hot inside and out.

Wisconsin made a stand at the start of the second half, cutting its deficit to 52-48. But the Cougars quickly extended the lead back to double digits and appeared to be cruising to victory before some late-game drama.

Flagrant 2 for groin contact shifts tone of final minutes

With 3:11 remaining, officials ejected BYU's Dawson Baker for a flagrant 2 foul for what they deemed "non-incidental contact to the groin."

Rules Analyst @GeneSteratore breaks down the ejection of BYU's Dawson Baker pic.twitter.com/tx4uDpnXbV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2025

BYU led, 86-76 at the time of the flagrant foul. Baker was ejected, and Wisconsin was awarded two free throws and possession.

John Tonje made both free throws, and Wisconsin outscored BYU, 13-5 from there to cut its deficit to 91-89 in the game's final minute. But Wisconsin's last-gasp effort fell short in the game's final seconds.

Wisconsin had possession of the ball with 13.5 seconds and a chance to tie the game or take the lead on a 3-pointer. The Badgers ran isolation for Tanje, who carried the ball over half-court and attacked the right side of the basket.

But his contested baseline jumper missed the mark, and BYU secured the rebound to hold on for the win.