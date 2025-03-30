March Madness 2025: Walter Clayton Jr. powers Florida's late run to get past Texas Tech and into the Final Four

Florida needed a late surge to get to the Final Four.

The No. 1 Gators went on a 12-2 run to take the lead with less than a minute to go on the way to an 84-79 win over No. 3 Texas Tech.

Star guard Walter Clayton Jr. scored the final six points of that run with two 3-pointers. Clayton tied the game at 75-75 with 1:47 to go and then buried another with 59 seconds remaining to give Florida the lead for good.

WALTER CLAYTON JUNIOR pic.twitter.com/VD2Mwk5jqh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 30, 2025

Texas Tech took control of the game in the second half and led 75-66 with 3:14 to go. But the Red Raiders didn’t score for nearly two minutes. And in that span, Florida had completely erased the deficit thanks to two crucial missed free throws.

Tech had a chance to tie the game after Alijah Martin made two free throws with 20 seconds to go. But Darrion Williams' 3-pointer with 16 seconds to go bounced off the rim and Clayton sealed the game at the free-throw line. The Gators finished the game on an 18-4 run.

Florida got back into the game as Williams and JT Toppin — the Big 12 player of the year — both missed the front end of 1-and-1 opportunities at the line.

Williams missed a free throw with 2:43 to go in between 3-pointers by Thomas Haugh to cut Tech’s lead to three. Toppin then missed a free throw with 2:08 to go and Clayton hit the first of his two back-to-back threes on the ensuing possession.