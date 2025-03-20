March Madness 2025 bracket upsets: Tracking the toughest losses of the NCAA Tournament

Big upsets are arguably one of the most exciting parts of March Madness, despite the pain it might bring your already-busted bracket. And we technically got one to kick things off on Thursday, as No. 8 Creighton dominated No. 8 Louisville. Thirteen-seed High Point put up a fight against No. 4 Purdue, but the Boilermakers were able to pull out a 75-63 win.

Catch up on all the upsets of the 2025 NCAA tournament below:

No. 9 Creighton 89, No. 8 Louisville 75: No. 9 Creighton ran away from No. 8 Louisville in the first half on the way to win their first-round game in the South region.

The Blue Jays led 49-34 at the break and had a double-digit lead for the entirety of the second half. Louisville got the lead cut to 12 with less than five minutes to go, but any hope of a last-ditch comeback were extinguished when Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey got a technical foul with 4:41 to go.