Manhattan shooting victims: What we know about those killed

(NEW YORK) -- Four people were killed and a fifth was injured in a mass shooting at a Midtown Manhattan office building on Monday.

Among those killed was an officer who was a dad of two with a third on the way.

Here's what we know about the victims:

Didarul Islam

Didarul Islam was an off-duty New York Police officer assigned to a Bronx precinct, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

He was already a father of two and his wife is pregnant, officials said.

"Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today," the NYPD said.

"We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy," NYPD's statement continued.

An immigrant from Bangladesh, the 36-year-old was on the force for over three years, Adams said.

"He loved this city, and everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith and a person that believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person. He embodies what the city is all about," Adams said at a news conference.

Wesley LePatner

Blackstone employee Wesley LePatner was also killed, the company said in a statement.

She was the global head of Core+ Real Estate and the chief executive officer of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.

"Words cannot express the devastation we feel. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed," Blackstone said in a statement. "She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond."

"Our prayers are with her husband, children and family," the company said. "We are also saddened by the loss of the other innocent victims as well, including brave security personnel and NYPD."

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

