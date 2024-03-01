Man, woman both fatally shot in head in Philadelphia, double homicide investigation underway

PHILADELPHIA. Penn — A double homicide investigation is underway after two people were both found fatally shot in the head in Philadelphia, authorities said.

It appears both victims were shot "execution-style" near the historic Mount Pleasant Mansion in the Fairmount Park neighborhood, Philadelphia police chief inspector Scott Small said, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

The 49-year-old man and 38-year-old woman were both pronounced dead at the scene at 11:12 p.m. Thursday, Philadelphia police said.

The victims were found lying next to each other, Small said.

Both were shot in the head, and the woman appeared to be "shot in the head and chest, and the spent shell casings -- the three of them -- are all just a few feet away," Small said, according to WPVI. "So we know at least three shots were fired from a semi-automatic handgun or handguns."

No motive is known and no arrests have been made, police said.

