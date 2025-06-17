Man who fired at gunman and killed Utah 'No Kings' protester was a safety volunteer, organizers say

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A military veteran who was trying to stop an alleged gunman and inadvertently shot and killed a demonstrator at a Salt Lake City "No Kings" rally was a "safety volunteer" for the demonstration, according to police and organizers.

The safety volunteer fired three rounds at Arturo Gamboa, 24, who had allegedly brandish a rifle at the crowd, hitting both Gamboa and a protester on Saturday, police said.

Gamboa never shot the rifle, but was arrested on a murder charge and accused of creating the dangerous situation Saturday that led to the death of protester Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, police said. It's still unclear what Gamboa intended to do with the rifle.

The investigation includes whether the man who shot Gamboa and Ah Loo was justified in firing his gun, the Salt Lake City Police Department said Monday. Police haven’t identified the veteran publicly, but protest organizers said late Monday that he was part of a “safety team” meant to help maintain order.

Police said that the permit for the protest did not specify that there would be armed security, and that the role and responsibilities of event staff were being investigated.

The protest of some 10,000 was otherwise peaceful.

Here’s what is known so far about the shooting:

How did the shooting unfold?

Hundreds of protesters were marching through downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday when, around 8 p.m., the veteran and another man said they spotted Gamboa, who was wearing all black clothing, move behind a wall and withdraw a rifle from a backpack, according to a news release from police.

The two men drew their handguns and ordered Gamboa to drop the rifle, but witnesses said he instead moved toward the crowd and held his rifle in a “firing position,” according to police.

The safety volunteer shot three rounds, hitting Gamboa and Ah Loo. Gamboa's wound was relatively minor and he was arrested nearby by police, who found a rifle, gas mask and backpack in the area.

Ah Loo died after being taken to a hospital.

Police said they don't yet know why Gamboa carried a rifle or disobeyed the orders from the two men. The Associated Press could not immediately find attorney listed for Gamboa or contact information for his family in public records.

Who was the man who fired at Gamboa?

The Utah chapter of 50501 Movement, which helped organize the “No Kings” protest, said in a statement late Monday that the man who confronted Gamboa was a “safety volunteer” and a military veteran. The group did not give further details on the person’s training or explain why he was armed.

“Our team of safety volunteers, who have been selected because of their military, first responder, and other relevant de-escalation experience, believed there was an imminent threat to the protestors and took action,” the group said in a statement.

For the “No Kings” protests, all attendees, including those in safety roles, are asked not to bring weapons, said Sarah Parker, a national coordinator for 50501 Movement.

Who was the protester who was killed?

Ah Loo was a successful fashion designer and former "Project Runway" contestant who devoted his life to celebrating artists from the Pacific Islands.

Benjamin Powell, a friend of Ah Loo's, said the designer was born in Samoa but lived in Utah for about a decade.

Ah Loo, who was a self-taught designer known to many as Afa, devoted his life to doing “good things for his neighbors and community,” state Rep. Verona Mauga, a close friend, told The Associated Press. Their families were from the small village of Lotopa in Samoa, she said.

The 39-year-old leaves behind a wife and two young children, according to a GoFundMe page for his family.

Powell said he and Ah Loo were working on an upcoming August fashion show, which Powell said will now honor Ah Loo’s unwavering commitment to his community.

