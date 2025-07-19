Man dies after being pulled into MRI machine while wearing metal chain: Police

(WESTBURY, NY) -- A 61-year-old man who suffered critical injuries after being pulled into an MRI machine while wearing a metal chain has died, police said Friday.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at a medical building in Westbury, New York, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded to Nassau Open MRI following a 911 call and were informed that the man "entered an unauthorized Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) room while the scan was in progress," the police department said in a statement.

"The male victim was wearing a large metallic chain around his neck causing him to be drawn into the machine which resulted in a medical episode," police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

He has since succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

MRI machines use a strong magnetic field in producing detailed images. Patients are advised to remove jewelry and other metal objects prior to getting the scan.

Nassau Open MRI, which has several locations, offers both open and closed scans, according to its website.

ABC News was unable to reach the Westbury location for comment. The company declined to comment to ABC New York station WABC.

